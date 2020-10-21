Pizza brands get creative ahead of Halloween with spooky treats

Deliveroo has partnered British Italian pizzeria, PizzaExpress to create a Halloween-themed pizza, which comes decorated with slices of pepperoni, black olives, and cherry tomatoes made to resemble a creepy critter. This pizza also comes in a purple Ouija-styled Deliveroo pizza box, complete with letters, numbers and action words, as well as a pizza slice as a planchette.

The Halloween-themed pizza is made exclusively available for the Halloween weekend from 27 to 31 October, and will only have 40 sets available. Consumers can opt for both delivery and pick-up options with their purchases.

In a statement to Marketing Interactive, a spokesperson from Deliveroo said it want to highlight PizzaExpress’ offerings on its platform through the partnership.

"Deliveroo is known for its fun brand personality, and we wanted to leverage a popular occasion such as Halloween to deliver an entertaining experience for our consumers," the spokesperson added. As part of the collaboration, Deliveroo conceptualised the idea to add a twist to the traditional pizza box, designing it as a "spooktacular" Ouija board. Additionally, the Halloween Pizza comes housed in a purple Ouija-styled Deliveroo box complete with letters, numbers and action words.

According to the spokesperson, such partnerships are a great opportunity for Deliveroo to strengthen its relationship with its key restaurant partners. Deliveroo has been having brand collaborations for festive seasons this year. It previously worked with Burger King to launch a limited-edition foodie jigsaw puzzle in celebration of National Day. It has also collaborated with Swensen’s to launch an exclusive mooncake and lantern bundle during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Earlier in February, the delivery platform partnered with KFC to create a KFC bucket ring for Valentine's Day.

Separately, PizzaExpress is not the only pizza company that is hopping on the Halloween trend. Peperoni Pizzeria also recently launched a Halloween-themed pizza named "Peperoni Pizzeria Haunted Pizza", which will be available from now until the end of the month. The pizza comes with three different sizes, and is made with butternut purée base, topped with mozzarella, butternut pumpkin, pepperoni, black olives, and honey ham. It has been promoted on the brand's Facebook and Instagram page.

