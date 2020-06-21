Podcast Network Asia in Manila launched an analytics platform for podcasting

Podcast Network Asia launched Podmetrics, an analytics platform that aims to aggregate all podcast data from different platforms into one.

The need to create an integrated analytics platform for podcasting came from the anticipation of the podcast industry’s explosive growth in the near future.

With about 31 million Filipinos already listening to podcasts and over a hundred locally-produced shows, the interest in podcasts as an advertising medium is expected to follow. For instance, globally, there are an estimated 1M podcasts and podcast ads have grown exponentially along with it. By 2020, podcast ad revenue is already at $659 million from $69 million in 2015. According to Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and PwC, advertising revenue will surpass $1 billion by 2021.

As brands turn to podcasts as another touchpoint to reach their audience, fundamental questions around ROI and KPIs will be raised. From the podcast creators’ end, they also need to show advertisers these numbers – from demographics to each episode’s performance to be able to rationalise the investment.

However, data is scattered all over as a result of where audio content is distributed – dedicated platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, whilst some are available on social media like Facebook.

“Podmetrics is our gift to the podcasting community to help it grow into an established industry,” said Ronster Baetiong, founder and CEO, Podcast Network Asia. “We understand how difficult it is to find the right data about your podcast since there are so many platforms to measure. With Podmetrics, every podcaster will now have the ability to measure how their show is doing as a whole which in turn will help them produce better content and attract the right brand advertisements to their show.”

Podmetrics has three main features – data aggregation which allows a podcast owner to track their statistics real-time from different audio content platforms including Facebook; the ability to monetise by giving insights into brands to help match shows with relevant advertisers; and predicting how a show will perform over time through the Podmetrics AI engine.

“This is a game-changer for the industry,” adds Baetiong. “Now podcast creators can identify the potential value of their show through data. We’ve removed the guesswork so everyone has a chance to thrive.”