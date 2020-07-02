POSB's animated film on parents' sacrifices sees 187% increase in lead gen

POSB Bank in Singapore has launched an animated storybook adventure in the form of a film, as part of its campaign to remind parents that planning for their child’s future should not mean sacrificing their own. The film stars POSB’s very own "Po" family, brought to life in an animated universe. Read like a children’s storybook, the film follows a mother, Adithi, and her son, Timmy, as they navigate today’s worries and tomorrow’s ambitions for retiring well together.

The illustration was done by Rilla Alexandra, who was commissioned to create the Po family characters in an illustrated universe by POSB’s appointed creative agency - The Secret Little Agency (TSLA). It was then animated by TSLA’s in-house studio, with sound and music composition from Fuse Adventures In Audio.

Based on the press release, leads generated per month saw a 187% increase compared to 2019, and surpassed targets in less than two months into the campaign. Meanwhile, the media planning and buying was handled by Performics.

Bee Bee Lim, executive director of consumer banking group, marketing for POSB said many parents often put their own plans for retirement “on the backburner to prioritise their child’s needs”, which was why POSB wanted to remind parents that planning for the children’s future versus their own did not have to be mutually exclusive. “The use of animation was one way to experiment with a different medium to communicate an important part of financial planning and make it relatable,” Lim added.

Hanyi Lee, chief creative officer at The Secret Little Agency said the film was “incredibly fun to produce and was a style of expressing The Po’s that it had not seen before”. She added that it was clear from the results that the film struck a chord with many parents who often put themselves last.

Prior to this campaign, POSB has also done other campaigns revolving around the the Po family. Early last year, it launched a three-part webisode series on "The Pos", conceptualised and developed by TSLA, as part of its celebrations for Chinese New Year. The series had a light-hearted take on family dramas, while capturing the essence of familial bonds, as well as the deep love and care that family members have for one another.

Related articles:

POSB sheds spotlight on familial ties this CNY with the 'Po' family

Good things come in pairs: DBS and POSB double up for a sustainable CNY

POSB Bank picks TSLA to lead creative duties

