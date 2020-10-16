PropertyGuru launches massive branding campaign for finance vertical

Property portal PropertyGuru has launched a new brand campaign in Singapore to raise awareness for its new offering PropertyGuru Finance. PropertyGuru Finance, launched in March, offers a platform through which homeowners and buyers can, either independently or through the brand's Home Finance Advisors to discover and compare the best home loans available and access smart tools and resources to help them make home financing decisions.

The campaign tagline ‘Home listings. Home loans. Perfectly matched, Under One Roof.’, aims to showcase creative, universal pairings that go well together and are a perfect match to reinforce the message that ‘homes’ and ‘home financing’ are matched offerings that PropertyGuru now offers to consumers.

The campaign, “Perfectly matched, under one roof”, will be rolled out island wide over the coming weeks as part of a multi-channel marketing approach – promoting itself on-air, on-ground, out of home (OOH) via Mediacorp radio channels, billboards, buses, and across various digital and social platforms such as PropertyGuru’s Facebook page. It brings across a simple and relatable message with imagery of perfect matches, including a fun version with a local twist that play a part in our everyday lives, such as Chicken and Rice, Kaya Toast and Kopi O, Soymilk and Youtiao.

The campaign’s creative builds on PropertyGuru's core branding to tap on its technology heritage. It introduces the PropertyGuru Finance colour palette and logo, depicting a ‘perfect match’ at the center point of the various executions. The campaign will also feature a series of four key visuals, highlighting the unique and ‘perfect matches’ that PropertyGuru can now offer to consumers.

Bjorn Sprengers, chief marketing officer and head of FinTech at PropertyGuru Group said, “Home financing and affordability should not be an afterthought but the first thing on our minds when we start the search for a property.

“The need for greater financial prudence in making property buying decisions is especially pertinent given the current economic situation. Since launching the business in March, we have helped hundreds of Singaporeans with their home financing needs. We hope that with the timely launch of this campaign we can continue to emphasize the importance of home financing amongst property seekers and how PropertyGuru Finance can be of support,” Sprengers said.

To promote the awareness of home financing amongst consumers, PropertyGuru will also be conducting regular home financing webinars via Zoom and their Facebook page starting from Thursday, 29 October 2020.

Earlier last month, PropertyGuru Group received investment of S$300 million by leading global investment firms TPG and KKR. The funding is set to accelerate PropertyGuru’s growth strategy across all key markets as the Group ramps up its investment to meet the rapidly evolving needs in the property ecosystem. This investment comes following the group seeing a 24% yoy revenue growth across all five of its markets in the region.

