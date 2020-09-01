PSB Academy names regional communications partner

PSB Academy has appointed WE Communications to lead a strategic communications programme across Singapore and the rest of Asia for 2020. The appointment will see both parties driving a purpose-led communications strategy, reinforcing the organisation’s actions and commitment to developing industry-ready graduates for the new economy.

The regional scope of work also includes executive profiling and institutional partnerships spanning Singapore and its international markets, including Indonesia, China and Myanmar. The cross-functional team at WE is led by client director Sahana Prabhakar.

Jovan Lin, PSB Academy’s AVP, marketing, said the WE team possesses an impressive combination of a deep understanding of Singapore’s education ecosystem and the ability to deliver impactful, purpose-driven communications – both of which are vital to helping it reach more future markers across the region.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar said it is honoured to work with PSB Academy, an organisation that has purpose at its core and is committed to making a positive impact in the community.

“We look forward to supporting the institution as it develops the next generation of students for the new economy, those eager to innovate and make their mark on society,” she said.

Earlier this year, WE named Marcus Loh regional senior client director for its technology practice in Asia Pacific. He has more than 15 years of experience in strategic communications, brand strategy and marketing, spanning both in-house and agency roles to his role at WE. Prior to this, he was director of communications, Asia Pacific at Tableau Software and VP of marketing and corporate communications at PSB Academy.

In addition to the PSB Academy win, Community Fund Singapore also recently named WE its communications agency, joining the agency’s growing list of clients including BlackBerry, Elsevier, GSK, Honeywell, Lazada, Lenovo, RSA, Treasury Wine Estates and Under Armour.

