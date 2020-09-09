PUB and NEA waste no effort in creating educational video around water demand

Singapore's Public Utilities Board (PUB) and National Environment Agency (NEA) have tied up to launch an educational video about its latest waste management facility, Tuas Nexus. Done in collaboration with creative agency Tribal Worldwide Singapore, the four-minute video explains how Tuas Nexus was conceived. It also explains the innovative solutions deployed to overcome challenges of coping with Singapore’s increasing demand for more efficient used water and solid waste treatment facilities. According to a press release, the video aims to highlight the Tuas Nexus' contribution to a more sustainable future for Singapore. The video was posted on PUB and NEA’s Facebook pages.

The video uses digital elements to outline Singapore’s water and solid waste management challenges ahead, namely meeting increased overall water demand by 2060, and extending the lifespan of Pulau Semakau landfill, Singapore’s only landfill which will be filled by 2035. The video goes on to highlight how Tuas Nexus will play a crucial role in addressing these challenges. Additionally, the video featured PUB’s principal engineer Nunthinee Sundaramurthi and NEA’s executive engineer Albert Chieng to outline the bold vision behind Tuas Nexus, and provide a glimpse of how the two government agencies worked collaboratively to make the project a reality.

Integrating PUB’s Tuas Water Reclamation Plant (Tuas WRP) and NEA’s Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF), Tuas Nexus is said to harness multiple synergies to improve energy and resource recovery from waste, reduce environmental footprint, and optimise land use.

Benson Toh, creative director at Tribal Worldwide Singapore, said: “Inspired by the chemistry we got from speaking with the two young engineers, we wanted to showcase the synergies between Tuas WRP and IWMF and how they come together as one. By stringing together striking digital elements of blueprints, data, and 3D graphics, and matching them with raw and interesting studio interviews of the engineers, we wanted the innovation behind Tuas Nexus to come through distinctively.”

Tribal Worldwide Singapore has been the agency behind many of PUB and NEA's campaign videos. Most recently, it partnered with NEA to create a rap video titled "Loo Jam", which educates Singaporeans on ways to keep public toilets clean when using them. The creative agency was also involved in the PUB's heartwarming short films for Hari Raya 2019 and Qing Ming festival this year, titled "Kinship" and "The Frog Prince" respectively.

Related Articles:

NEA flushes out (unexpectedly) cool 'Loo Jam' rap about public toilets

PUB embroiled in scam seeking ad support for digital media and print publication

PUB unveils an audio ending to 'Kinship' film with help from the public