Salesforce cuts 1,000 staff globally, SG employees impacted

Days after announcing strong second quarter fiscal 2021 results, Salesforce has laid off about 1,000 employees worldwide, forming close to 2% of its workforce. According to Marketing's sources, the number of people and teams impacted in Singapore were not announced.

Meanwhile in a statement to Marketing, Salesforce's spokesperson said it is reallocating resources to position the company for continued growth. This includes continuing to hire and redirecting some employees to fuel its strategic areas, and eliminating some positions that no longer map to Salesforce's business priorities.

"For affected employees, we are helping them find the next step in their careers, whether within our company or a new opportunity," the spokesperson added. Meanwhile, Mark Hawkins, president and CFO, said the company intends to accelerate spend in go to market and product originally planned for next year and pull that into the second half of this year.

In March this year, CEO Marc Benioff pledged on Twitter that it will not conduct any significant layoffs over the next 90 days and that it will continue to play its hourly workers while its offices are closed. He also outlined eight steps to address the COVID-19 crisis and one of them was to have every CEO take a 90-day “No lay off” pledge.

Salesforce is pledging to its workforce Ohana not to conduct any significant lay offs over the next 90 days. We will continue to pay our hourly workers while our offices are closed. We encourage our Ohana to pay their own personal hourly workers like housekeepers & dog walkers. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 25, 2020

6.Release workers who are ok.Develop plan for this with antibody titers to be on front line exposure positions.

7.Every ceo take a 90 day “no lay off” pledge.https://t.co/hwC6xme1QT everyone



Thanks @DavidAgus for editing! — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 25, 2020

On Tuesday, Salesforce reported a US$5.15 billion in second quarter revenue, marking a 29% year-on-year (YoY) increase. Revenue from Asia Pacific for the quarter formed 9% of global revenue at US$485 million. Subscription and support revenues for the quarter were US$4.84 billion, an increase of 29% YoY also. Professional services and other revenues for the quarter were US$0.31 billion, a 23% YoY increase. Meanwhile, operating expenses for marketing and sales amounted to US$2.28 billion.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up for early bird tickets here!

Photo courtesy: 123RF

Related articles:

Salesforce extends free access to its tools for SMEs

Study: Tech companies Grab, Salesforce and HubSpot ranked best workplaces in SG

Salesforce unveils global campaign to educate consumers on what it does

Salesforce-Tableau deal: Keeping Tableau focused on core product key to success