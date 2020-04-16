Salesforce extends free access to its tools for SMEs

Salesforce has launched its “Salesforce Cares for Small Business” initiative, which allows SMEs to have a 90-day free access to its digital tools. SMEs will be able to access the Salesforce Essentials CRM tool and analytics platform Tableau, which Salesforce acquired last year. The software company is also offering free support, coaching, and guidance to help businesses successfully deploy and use its tools.

Additionally, the company will be offering US$10,000 grants for small businesses in the United States in mid-April. According to a press release, the grant will support small businesses as they work to replenish materials, pay salaries, or adapt their business model to overcome this challenging time. The release added that there will be providing financial support to international small businesses in the near future as well, with Salesforce committing US$5 million in total.

Besides helping small businesses, Salesforce also launched a “COVID-19 Care Response Solution” to aid emergency response teams, care management teams, and health organisations responding to the pandemic. The solution, which is available for free for the first six months, helps organisations to manage increased volume of health-related requests coming in with an emergency response contact centre. It also enables them to distribute information from a personalised, self-service resource centre to help inform healthcare professionals, patients, members and communities and help offset the higher call volumes.

Meanwhile, Salesforce collaborated with non-profit organisation Common Sense Media to launch WideOpenSchool, a free online resource to support families and educators who are transitioning to remote learning as a result of COVID-19. WideOpenSchool features content for children across various categories ranging from mathematics to virtual field trips. It also has categories such as “life skills”, “emotional well-being”, and “get moving”. Salesforce is one of the technology partners with WideOpenSchool, and is joined by other technology brands such as Apple, Comcast, Google, and Zoom.

Salesforce is not the only brand looking out for SMEs during this period. Earlier this month, digital agency We! Interactive offered Singapore SMEs pay-as-you-wish social and digital marketing assistance, and to build up their eCommerce offering. Local government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) also unveiled its eCommerce booster package, which provides support for SME retailers who have little or no e-commerce experience, to start their business transformation by selling online. The package supports 90% of the cost for retailers to onboard eCommerce platforms for domestic and/or overseas markets. ESG also said it will provide additional support for manpower for businesses to kickstart their eCommerce journey.

