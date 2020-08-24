Samsonite's 'got your back' in its latest digital campaign

Luggage and travel bags boutique Samsonite RED has launched a digital-led initiative, "We’ve Got Your Back". The campaign delivers back-to-work perks in collaboration with partner brands, namely Bynd Artisan, Higher Ground, Kydra, Penny University, and Skin Inc. In a conversation with Marketing, a spokesperson said the campaign targets young professionals "who were embracing the new normal".

In collaboration with the five brands, the purchase of selected Samsonite RED backpacks allows customers to receive up to SG$620 worth of special premiums and vouchers until 13 September on the company’s main website. This initiative also sees the likes of local influencers sharing their favorite Samsonite RED backpacks and how finding the right backpack is essential for their everyday commute.

The campaign is currently run in Singapore, but will be rolling out in Malaysia and the Philippines. Through this campaign, Samsonite hopes to create awareness and drive interest in its non-travel category, the spokesperson said. Samsonite also leveraged platforms such as its mono-brand website, eCommerce database, social media platforms, and CRM program called "Friends of Samsonite" to promote the campaign.

Hazlina Dayangku, marketing manager of Samsonite Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam said the company always stayed true to its customer-focused values. “We set out with a mission to reinvigorate daily activities for young professionals as they ease into the new normal in partnership with like-minded brands to bring back smiles,” Dayangku added.

Separately, last year, it stepped further into eco-innovations by giving used plastics a new lease of life with Recyclex, a fabric made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. In an interview with Marketing, Satish Peerubandi, GM of Samsonite Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indochina said: "As a brand leader, we have to be responsible. We need to lead the way in whatever we do - be it innovation, go-to-market strategies, customer service, or our values."

