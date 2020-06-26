Scoot CEO Campbell plays up 'safe travels' phrase fronting latest campaign

Singapore Airlines’ low cost carrier Scoot has rolled out its first video as part of the “Operation Safe Travels” series, designed to capture the sentiment around what travellers took for granted before, showing how everyone has a part to play in making air travel a safe experience when flights resume.

Titled “Safe Travels”, the video features Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson personally sharing all the measures that the low-cost carrier has put in place. As a zero-budget shoot, the video was shot on a laptop using a free teleconferencing tool’s virtual background function, resulting in a simple production that allowed Scoot to easily adapt to workplace safety measures where only a minimum number of staff were allowed on set.

The first week of launch saw the video draw positive sentiments from netizens, from comments commending the brand on its creativity to welcoming Wilson back to Scoot, according to the press release. Wilson was reinstated as CEO of Scoot in 2020, whereby he previously held the role of senior vice president sales and marketing at parent company SIA in 2016, and was CEO of Scoot from 2012 to 2016.

Wilson said the phrase “Safe Travels” used to be a cheerful sign-off to loved ones going on trips, but had taken on a whole new meaning today. He added that as Scoot opened up travel for essential purposes, safety was something that was at the top of every traveller’s mind, and “safe travels” was no longer a farewell but “something the company put first at every touchpoint in its passengers’ journey”. “I commend my team for staying vigilant and agile in adjusting to the ever-shifting market signals as we embark on the horizon of recovery," Wilson added.

Meanwhile, creative group heads of independent creative agency BLKJ, Christie Way and Rachel Chew, said even though the video was shot in Scoot’s office during the Circuit Breaker lockdown in Singapore, it was designed to show Wilson presenting from aboard a Scoot plane by placing him into existing stock photos using Zoom’s virtual background function.

“The team and our Scoot partners have been most adaptive in creating this piece, all while upholding the vibrant personality that Scoot has come to be known for," the creative group heads added.

This video is the first in an ongoing roll-out of content and engagement pieces, as Scoot continues to update on flight and safety information, share more on how and when travellers can gradually embark on safe travels, and have its staff and travellers involved in steering the movement towards responsible travel confidently together.

Additionally, the absence of travel in the recent months has channelled Scoot’s efforts towards encouraging responsibility while still keeping spirits high. Scoot has been responding to its customers, fulfilling up to 85% of refunds from flight cancellations, and allocating additional resources across all departments to facilitate the operations to alleviate customer concerns, according to the press release.

It has also developed a tongue-in-cheek series #WanderAtHome, providing both useful and entertaining content to keep the travel spirit alive even at home after recognising how much its fans miss travelling during the lockdown.





Separately, it sought to applaud the front liners, from essential operations staffers keeping Singapore’s supply chain running by maintaining Scoot’s cargo charter flights, to the redeployment of crew members taking up secondary employment in public organisations, in an effort to reassure everyone that Scoot was putting forward its best efforts for the community. On Facebook, Scoot put up a heartfelt post to thank consumers for the support and apologised for the reduction in services due to COVID-19.



