Sentosa hosts virtual wedding on popular Animal Crossing game

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has held a virtual wedding for a Singaporean couple on its virtual Sentosa island in the popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The couple, Varian and Ruoyi, had originally scheduled their wedding ceremony during 30 May. Due to current social restrictions, the couple had to postpone their actual wedding ceremony, and instead took their wedding to the digital screen instead.

As part of the programme, the wedding celebrations kicked off with photoshoots at various offerings on the virtual Sentosa island, including Skyline Luge Sentosa, Butterfly Park and Insect Kingdom, Ola Beach Club, Rumours Beach Club and along Siloso Beach. The celebrations that end at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa’s wedding aisle, with the couple’s bridesmaids and groomsmen. Aside from virtual wedding celebrations, Sentosa said it is planning to offer more novel leisure options for its guests. Marketing has reached out to Sentosa for additional information.

SDC launched its virtual island on Nintendo's Animal Crossing earlier last month, which aims to unlock further possibilities by leveraging on Sentosa’s iconic attractions and offerings to bring its island charm into players’ homes. Players who visit the island will be able to explore a digital recreation of Sentosa, from beach bars to nature trails and even a spot for some yoga by the beach. SDC collaborated with creative agency BBH Singapore for the launch of Sentosa Crossing, as well as to create Zoom backgrounds to add joy to work meetings for Singaporeans. The backgrounds include an array of shots to showcase Sentosa's beaches, attraction sites such as the Madame Tussauds museum, as well as its iconic beach clubs.

