SG govt partners Apple for bespoke health app, kicks off new campaign

The Singapore government has tied up with Apple for a health initiative named LumiHealth, a personalised programme to encourage healthy activity and behaviours using Apple Watch. The programme was designed by Singapore's Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country’s Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses. Marketing understands TSLA was the creative agency handling the campaign along with branding for the new app. TSLA declined to comment.

Created in collaboration with a team of physicians and public health experts, LumiHealth uses technology and behavioral insights to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy and complete wellness challenges through their Apple Watch and iPhone. The latest health initiative is the culmination of a two-year process that began with Singapore soliciting proposals from international healthcare and technology companies on ways to enrich the lives and health of its population.

The programme is voluntary. Users must opt in and provide consent to share information with LumiHealth when they join, and may opt out at any time. The collection of any personal identifiable information will be limited to information that will enable the app to provide an experience that is personalised and relevant to the user’s needs. All user data will be encrypted to protect privacy.

Data will be stored in a highly secure system that is fully compliant with Singapore’s data privacy and security laws. No data from LumiHealth will ever be sold or shared for marketing purposes.

LumiHealth taps on the Apple Watch to encourage and empower Singaporeans and residents to adopt healthy habits through personalised reminders, programs, activity coaching, and incentives. Within the app, users travel through worlds with a friendly intergalactic explorer who guides them through tasks that are personalised based on their age, gender, and weight. They include weekly activity goals that can be met through not just walking, but also swimming, yoga, and other activities.

LumiHealth also reminds users to go for health screenings and immunisations, and participate in wellness challenges that aim to improve sleep habits and mindfulness as well as encourage better food choices. By completing these goals and challenges, users help the intergalactic explorer get back home, all while being able to earn rewards worth up to SG$380 over the two-year duration of the program. An Apple Watch is necessary to participate, as is downloading the LumiHealth app from the App Store.

Singapore's deputy PM Heng Swee Keat said the partnership will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world.

“Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health,” he said.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said Singapore has one of the world’s leading healthcare systems, and it is thrilled to be partnering with the country to incorporate Apple Watch and LumiHealth into its holistic approach to well-being.

“Apple Watch has already helped millions of our customers manage their activity levels to improve their health, and we look forward to applying our expertise here in the same privacy-friendly way that distinguishes all Apple products and services," Williams added.

The brand recently launched its new store at Marina Bay Sands which sits on water, marking its third retail outlet in Singapore. The new store provides a 360-degree view of Marina Bay and carries a "stylised logo" which deviates from its clean white minimalist look. The new logo sees a red Apple logo with the lower part replaced by rippling water. The logo is said to reflect the constant, dynamic movement of ideas, passions and the imagination of Singaporeans. Meanwhile on the product front, it also unveiled today the new iPad Air, introduced the new generation of iPad and Apple Watch, among others.

