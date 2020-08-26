SGAG and MGAG parent firm rolls out inventory targeted at esports and gaming channels

Hepmil Creators’ Network (HCN), owner of SGAG, MGAG, PGAG and SGEEK, is offering premium inventory of Reserved Media, including that of increasingly-popular esports and gaming channels, to brands. This comes about from a partnership with US-based digital media company, Bent Pixels.

HCN’s latest offering stems from a growing interest among brands in the region who are keen to reach out to the Millennials and Gen Zs across multiple countries and platforms that they frequent. In particular, the Gen Zs are moving towards visual media such as YouTube where video influences them not only in brand awareness but also in purchase decisions.

With over 11 years of expertise and deep relationship with YouTube, Bent Pixels develops technology-based management solutions for brands and talent networks. According to the press statement, Bent Pixels has the largest independently-owned influencer network in the US and works with 13 major esports organisations as well as reputable, premium content creators. This enables Bent Pixels to manage media placement and delivery at the channel level to further guarantee brand safety and brand-relevant alignment for its advertising partners.

While Reserved Premium Media has been available in the US, this is the first time it is offered to brands in Southeast Asia. Reserved Premium Media will allow brands to secure sought-after ad spaces before ad auctions commence, while enabling micro-targeting of channels and creators, date and time, as well as the countries that the advertisements will appear. According to the press statement, brands will also have the ability to achieve 100% share of voice on select channels during key promotional or launch periods, such as the upcoming eCommerce sales - 9.9, 11.11 and 12.12 - to stand out from the crowd with exclusivity.

Marketers can also create YouTube advertising assets in multiple formats, both skippable and non-skippable, that run complementary to its branded content on YouTube channels. This will be done in collaboration with popular comedy, entertainment and gaming creators who are working with HCN and Bent Pixels. HCN's YouTube channel network includes more than 20 creators from Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines currently and 134 top global esports and gaming channels, who will be available for Reserved Media buys from September onwards. The press statement added that this supports the optimisation of marketing spend by brands with complete share of voice on select channels, premium association and effective micro-targeting.

Karl Mak, CEO and co-founder of Hepmil Media Group, said: “We understand the pain points of brands across sectors such as eCommerce, telcos, food delivery and FMCGs where they want to optimise their advertising efforts across countries, be more targeted at where their advertisements appear, and even to own the share of voice with the media spaces they purchase.”

He added that HCN endeavours to continually provide brands with seamless solutions to reach out to the Millennials and Gen Zs, including the hard-to-reach esports and gaming community. This prompted the partnership with Bent Pixels to offer Reserved Premium Media in Southeast Asia.

With Reserved Premium Media, Mak explained that brands can now purchase advertising spaces on specific channels by their favourite creators across multiple countries from one single point of contact. At the same time, they will fully own the advertising spaces on select channels during the engagement period without interference from competing advertisements, thus improving targeting efforts and optimising media budget.

Mike Pusateri, Founder and CEO of Bent Pixels said: “We are delighted to partner with HCN to facilitate Reserved Media solutions to brands and advertisers in Southeast Asia. A strong, well respected partner such as Hepmil brings immediate credibility to potential brand partners in Southeast Asia who will greatly benefit from Reserved Media. We have seen tremendous success from our experience in the US and are excited to see how this will change the landscape of YouTube advertising in Southeast Asia.”

