ShopBack launches campaign to grow in Vietnam

Rewards and discovery platform,ShopBack, has launched its website and mobile app in Vietnam as it launches its 8.8 launch campaign. Online shoppers in Vietnam can now earn up to 25% cashback from ShopBack Vietnam’s roster of over 150 merchants. These include international and regional brands such as Lazada, Shopee, Watsons, and Booking.com, as well as local brands like Tiki, Sendo, Juno, G Kitchen, Vascara, and Fahasa.

ShopBack Vietnam was launched in beta at the end of 2019, and since then has acquired over 150 merchants and around 800,000 users. It has seen consistent month-on-month growth of over 1.5x increase in sales and over 1.5x increase in orders this year. To date, 4 billion VND in cashback has been given out to ShopBack users in Vietnam.

“At ShopBack, one of our six core values is ‘Never Ending Customer Obsession’, and we hope to bring the high-quality ShopBack experience that our users know and love to consumers in Vietnam. The increasing number of internet users, rising internet penetration, and steady increase of the e-commerce share of total retail sales in Vietnam makes it a core and high-potential market for us,” said Josephine Chow, head of expansion, ShopBack.

“According to a survey conducted by McKinsey, Vietnamese are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their livelihoods, with some 70% expecting to be more careful with their spending going forward,with a strong and clear value proposition - to simplify the shopping experience and bring users savings on time and money - we are confident that ShopBack is well positioned to attract consumers in Vietnam, especially those who are looking to cut costs and maximise savings during this challenging period. In fact, ShopBack Vietnam has been very well received since its beta launch late last year. We are thrilled to be officially launching ShopBack Vietnam and excited for what’s in store next,”​ JackyHa,commercial director, ShopBack Vietnam added.

Founded in Singapore in 2014, ShopBack now serves over 20 million users in nine markets across Asia Pacific, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, South Korea, and Vietnam. ShopBack rewards its users with cashback across a wide range of categories including general merchandise, travel bookings, fashion, health and beauty, groceries, and food delivery.

Related Articles:

ShopBack uses added funds to further push data capabilities