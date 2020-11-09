ShopBack SG ropes in comedian Kumar as brand ambassador to 'inject exuberance' into marketing

ShopBack has named Singaporean comedian Kumar its brand ambassador for Singapore for a year, beginning with ShopBack's 11.11 sale where Kumar plays the leading character in its "ShopBack, get paid to shop!" music video. After 11.11, Kumar will continue to front a range of campaigns and marketing initiatives to promote the ShopBack brand and engage with shoppers through the year-end sales season and beyond.

In the music video, Kumar switches between various cross-dressing get-ups, from a schoolgirl outfit to an elderly grandmother, and takes centre stage dancing and rapping to the "ShopBack, get paid to shop!" song. In the opening of the music video, Kumar boasts that “everyone loves a good lobang but no one knows about lobang better than me” before reminding viewers to use the ShopBack app to Get Paid to Shop. The lyrics of the song encourage consumers to shop smart by getting the best deals and earning cashback on their purchases.

ShopBack Singapore's head of marketing Imran Mohamad said Kumar was chosen because he is able to "inject exuberance and comedy" into ShopBack's marketing assets. The comedian's down-to-earth and relatable personality is also in line with ShopBack's brand personality, Imran added. However, he decline to reveal the monetary value of the partnership.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, he said both parties are also exploring initiatives such as joint exclusive events. However, this is contingent on the on-ground conditions with respect to COVID-19 and local government regulations.

When asked if the partnership is a sign that ShopBack will be injecting more comedy and humour into its marketing moving forward, Imran explained that there is nothing more human than sharing humour with each other. "We believe that telling jokes and sharing funny moments with our users helps us to build a genuine and personal relationship with them. This is why we have always injected humour into our marketing campaigns and we won’t be stopping any time soon!"

Imran, who joined the company in September, added that this is also part of ShopBack's wider efforts to communicate to all consumers, young and old, about using its platform to find legitimate deals.

Titled "ShopBack 11.11: The Internet's Biggest Sale", the upcoming campaign will feature a Magical Livestream on its Facebook page at 9pm on 10 November, offering prizes such as a staycation, Lenovo teblet and myster brand boxes. Thereafter, a vouchers bonanza will be held at 11 pm on 10 November, offering up vouchers from brands including Amazon, Grab, Fairprice, Qoo10 and Zalora, among others. ShopBack will also be dishing out cashback promotions on Singles' Day for brands including LEGO, Guardian, Booking.com and Dyson. Users can also participate in 11.11-themed ShopBack Challenges in-app, with ShopBack offering up to US$25,000 bonus cashback.

On its marketing strategies for 11.11, Imran said it will work with media platforms and influencers to amplify the relevant deals. Besides cashback and other incentives such as coupons, vouchers and ShopBack Challences, the company will also be raising brand awareness through out-of-home activations and communication initiatives with its partners via its website, in-app and EDMs. The partners include DBS, CitiBank, Standard Chartered, UOB, NTUC, SAFRA and EZLink, among others.

Join us this 8-11 December as we address the new realities for PR and crisis communicators, explore how brands are dealing with the impact of COVID-19 , and discuss areas of priority for communications. It's an event you would not want to miss out. Register now!

Enjoyed what you have read? Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates in Southeast Asia's marketing and advertising space!

Related articles:

ShopBack says consumer 'cashback is safe' despite data breach

ShopBack Singapore hires new head of marketing

ShopBack launches campaign to grow in Vietnam

ShopBack uses added funds to further push data capabilities

ShopBack confirms authenticity of 'strange-email' by CEO

Shopback study: 11.11 awareness in Malaysia spikes with Lazada reaping benefits