SIA asks loyal customers to go the extra 'mile' by donating KrisFlyer miles

Singapore carrier airline Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched “Miles of Good”, a corporate social responsibility campaign under its #SlAcares initiative. It aims to raise 100 million KrisFlyer miles that will be donated to selected frontline and essential workers, who have been tirelessly serving the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These KrisFlyer miles can be used to book flights on Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Scoot or on other KrisFlyer partner airlines. They can also be used to redeem gift items, hotel stays, car rentals, or shopping, dining, wellness and grooming services via KrisShop, KrisFlyer vRooms, and KrisPay in Singapore. The campaign allows KrisFlyer members to nominate deserving individuals with a minimum donation of 1,000 miles, or simply donate their miles with a nomination. Eligible nominees include healthcare workers, public transport workers, supermarket employees, cleaners, as well as food delivery, courier and postal services personnel, with successful nominees receiving up to 60,000 KrisFlyer miles credited into their accounts.

Singapore Airlines hopes to raise 70 million KrisFlyer miles through these donations and will contribute another 30 million miles towards Miles of Good. Apart from being nominated by the KrisFlyer members, nominees will also get the opportunity to share their personal story with the general public.

JoAnn Tan, acting senior VP, marketing planning at SIA said the Miles of Good campaign was an opportunity for the company to join hands with our KrisFlyer members, and show its appreciation to the individuals who had been working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is one way in which we can recognise the efforts of those who have been helping all of us through this challenging time,” he added.

SIA has been stepping up its initiatives for the frontline workers in the past year. In June, it launched KrisPay It Forward to thank 100,000 frontliners and unsung heroes through edible treats that could be purchased through KrisPay Miles. Meanwhile, many other companies have also shown support for pay-it-forward initiatives. Ninja Van and Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) launched a #SGPAYSITFORWARD initiative to encourage Singaporeans to support the vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conceptualised and executed in a week, the initiative was the brainchild of Ninja Van CEO Lai Chang Wen, and NOC CEO Chan Sylvia. The #SGPAYSITFORWARD was also supported by local media companies such as GOODSTUPH and SGAG, as well as a list of Singapore-headquartered companies Carousell, Kinohimitsu, Love Bonito, and ShopBack.

Related articles:

Singapore Airlines launches KrisPay It Forward to thank 100,000 frontliners and unsung heroes

Singapore Airlines unveils soundtrack promoting new non-stop route to Seattle

SIA inks 3-year marketing deal worth AU$11m with Tourism Australia