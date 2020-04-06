SIA steps up to deploy cabin crew to hospitals to aid manpower gap

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't spared anyone, and certainly not the travel industry. Airline carriers across the world are having to struggle and Singapore national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) is no different.

But in an unconventional move, the airline decided to deploying its cabin crew staff as "care ambassadors" to hospitals in an attempt to help fill a manpower gap, according to Channel News Asia (CNA). The article added that the care ambassadors will aid in administrative matters and provide medical care to patients in a non-clinical role. CNA also reported that SIA has received more than 300 applications for this programme, adding that the number of care ambassadors will depend on the needs of hospitals. The care ambassadors will have to commit to a minimum of three months of service, with the option for extension for another three months. Marketing has reached out to SIA for a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on SIA with the airline carrier cutting 96% of its capacity that had been originally scheduled up to end-April, just two weeks ago. Given the further tightening of border controls around the world, approximately 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, had to be grounded. In addition, SIA’s low-cost unit Scoot has also suspended most of its network, resulting in the grounding of 47 of its fleet of 49 aircraft.

The company also made salary cuts for the SIA Group’s management with the company’s directors agreeing to take a pay cut, and a voluntary no-pay leave scheme up to certain management positions. In February, SIA also had a recruitment freeze as the travel demand fell. The company, however, did not not disclose which departments will take a hit.

