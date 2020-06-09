Singapore Airlines launches KrisPay It Forward to thank 100,000 frontliners and unsung heroes

National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched KrisPay It Forward, a new project that enables KrisFlyer members to donate their miles via the KrisPay app to buy edible treats for 100,000 healthcare workers, conservancy workers, public transport operators, taxi drivers and migrant workers in Singapore. This campaign is part of the airline's #SIAcares initiative which encourages KrisFlyer members to show appreciation for the frontliners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as other unsung heroes in the community.

Each donation of 450 KrisPay miles (equivalent to SG$3) can be used to purchase one treat, which includes the choice of a samosa set, a muffin and bun set, among others. These will be provided by KrisPay partners such as Anglo Indian Café and Bar, Cedele, Gong Cha, Krispy Kreme, Polar Puffs & Cakes, and Sakunthala’s Food Palace, delivered to the frontliners once the target has been reached.

The campaign will run until 15 July 2020, or until the target of funding 50,000 treats with the donated miles, is met. Singapore Airlines also aims to match this with another 50,000 treats.

JoAnn Tan, acting senior vice president marketing planning, SIA said that this initiative provided a platform for KrisFlyer members to show their support for frontliners as well as many of the unsung heroes in the community. “This is our small way of thanking them by giving them a well-deserved treat, and giving local businesses a boost at the same time,” she added.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SIA recently resorted to implementing a recruitment freeze, voluntary no-pay leave measure for staff, and pay cuts for senior management. SIA's CEO Goh Choon Phong was reportedly taking a 30% salary cut from April onwards. The airline also recorded its first annual net loss of SG$732 million in the three months to 31 March, a stark reversal of the SG$202 million profit in the same period last year.

Separately, other companies and agencies in Singapore were also doing launching pay-it-forward initiatives. Recently, Ninja Van and Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) launched a #SGPAYSITFORWARD initiative to encourage Singaporeans to support the vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conceptualised and executed in a week, the initiative was the brainchild of Ninja Van CEO Lai Chang Wen, and NOC CEO Chan Sylvia. The #SGPAYSITFORWARD was also supported by local media companies such as GOODSTUPH and SGAG, as well as a list of Singapore-headquartered companies Carousell, Kinohimitsu, Love Bonito, and ShopBack. Approximately 100,000 care packs have been assembled, and encourages Singaporeans to purchase a pay-it-forward care pack for SG$25. The recipients of the care packs were migrant workers, low income families, senior citizens, and people with special needs.

