SMRT promotes Jeslyn Tan to VP of media and digital

SMRT has promoted Jeslyn Tan to vice president, media and digital, SMRT Experience. In a statement to Marketing, Tan Ai Ling, group chief human resources officer, SMRT Corporation, said Tan will be tasked to expand SMRT Media’s business by forging partnerships and collaborations with industry players both locally and internationally. She will also focus on growing digital engagement and innovation for out of home (OOH) media, and lead the expansion of the digital WINK+ app business. Tan reports to Dawn Low, executive vice president, SMRT Experience.

Tan most recently helmed the role of vice-president, transit business, The X Collective, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMRT. According to her LinkedIn, Tan was responsible for the SMRT Media business' overall performance. She was also tasked to establish SMRT Media as the leader in digital OOH, spearheading the local market with interactive and engaging new media. Additionally, she was responsible for expanding SMRT's presence in Malaysia, China, and the Middle East.

Tan first joined SMRT in 2005, her LinkedIn said. Prior to this, she was assistant general manager of Moove Media. In her LinkedIn biography, Tan is said to have more than 10 years of management experience, with "excellent" sales management and business development capabilities to achieve sales target and divisional growth plans. It is added that she is a creative and strategic thinker with an eye for detail.

Earlier in March, The X Collective partnered with Moove Media to offer advertisers an OOH package to support them during a challenging phase in the economy. Called “Twin Titans”, the OOH package comprised a total of four train and bus packages.

In a statement to Marketing then, the duo said advertisers who selected this package can save up to 70% for islandwide coverage. Production costs were also be included in the price stated for all packages. The packages for trains include in-train panels and window stickers in six whole trains across five train lines: Circle, East-West and North-South Lines that are operated by SMRT; and North East and Downtown Lines that are operated by SBS Transit.

