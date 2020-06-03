SMRT's XCO offers rebates and 3X value buys for clients during COVID-19

As the circuit breaker measures ease up and workforces start to slowly trickle in to offices, in show of support for clients, SMRT’s XCO has launched the “Circuit Saver Pack” (CSP). This was created for advertisers to “gradually help them reach out to customers across the digital OOH network as the Singapore economy opens up”, said XCO in a statement to Marketing.

The Circuit Saver Pack (CSP) is accessible to all clients regardless of budget and will be valid until 22 June 2020, there is no minimum spend for participation into CSP. For every dollar spent, the advertiser would enjoy thrice the media value in terms of credits that can be used across all SMRT XCO-managed media formats except SMRT Premium stations. For example, if an advertiser spends SG$50,000 with the OOH network, it will receive SG$150,000 worth of media credits.

For advertisers with media bookings of SG$50,000 and above, the production cost will also be rebated with matching bonus media value for in-train panels/four sheets.

“The package is unique with access to all media formats. It allows huge flexibility and cuts across support for all clients, be it with a $1,000 budget or a $100,000 budget,” explained Jeslyn Tan, VP, Transit Business, XCO.

“In the new normal, SMRT XCO will be innovating more and extending flexibility in our media offerings and packages. We will work with brands and advertisers to connect better with customers across our digital OOH network,” Dawn Low, MD & EVP, SMRT Experience added.

Meanwhile, last month the team at XCO also launched "WINK+ From Home", which rewarded users for daily usage of its WINK+ app during the Circuit Breaker period. This campaign comes as WINK+ looks to introduce a way for its users to earn points from home since they are unable to go out to scan the QR codes to win points. The campaign enabled users to earn WINK+ points daily by reading a series of in-app health and lifestyle tips, and then redeeming their points via the WINK+ GO feature.

Related Articles:

WINK+ enables use of rewards points from home during circuit breaker

XCO captivates audiences with integrated out-of-home experiences

XCO gets Singaporeans searching for cash in #HuntTheMouse campaign





