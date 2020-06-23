Staff impacted by ONE Championship cuts range from marketing, creative to events

Following the SEAriously Awesome People Google sheet, a Google sheet for retrenched Klook employees, as well as another one for laid off AirAsia employees, a job sheet for former ONE Championship employees has surfaced online. This comes shortly after ONE Championship recently announced that it is making a 20% reduction in headcount worldwide.

A quick check by Marketing found that the sheet contains names of employees from a range of departments - marketing, creative, commercial, TV production, event operations, global media partnerships, One Warrior Series, as well as finance and HR. The level of seniority ranges from executive to manager, director and senior director, and the individuals are from Singapore, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines. Additionally, the individuals have between one to 20 years of working experience.

Marketing has received permission to link the Google sheet in the article. ONE Championship again declined to comment on Marketing's queries about the impact the job cuts has on its marketing team.

Alongside the lay offs, ONE Championship also bagged a US$70 million funding, bringing its total capital to US$346 million. Group president Hua Fung Teh said existing institutional investors as well as a new institutional investor were involved in the latest funding round. Two years ago, it closed a US$166 million series D funding round to bolster its position in Asia's sports media industry. Over the years, ONE Championship has expanded into various segments such as TV and film production, esports and eCommerce. These initiatives are part of ONE Championship's plan to unleash real life superheroes through the power of media and the magic of storytelling, as well as leverage on the natural crossover between martial arts and gaming in Asia to target more consumers.

Share your thoughts with us journos in the newsroom and be part of our Instagram community to catch the behind the scenes action, industry updates and creative inspiration!

Related articles:

ONE Championship bags US$70m funding, cuts 20% headcount

TUMI partners with ONE Championship to create eSports gaming bag

ONE Championship CEO to fly bullied boy to SG to learn martial arts

ONE Championship inks deals with over 10 brands to grow influence



