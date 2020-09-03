StanChart taps on animation director behind Corpse Bride movie for new global campaign

Standard Chartered Bank has launched a new brand campaign that reinforces the importance of global trade and the bank’s role in driving it. The campaign uses an animated film to illustrate a complex issue in a relatable and relevant way – allowing for audiences anywhere to understand the power of global trade. The film supports Standard Chartered’s global brand platform and brand promise Here for good, ensuring that the Bank can be a force for good by promoting economic activity that makes a positive impact in the world.

The key markets the film is launching in are Singapore, China, UK, US, Kenya, UAE, and launches across global social and media channels. The animated stop motion film tells a charming story of two villages that accidentally chance upon each other’s egg and rice trade, and by default, discover the celebrated and much - loved egg fried rice dish. Standard Chartered’s global creative agency TBWA\Singapore created and produced the film with stop motion animation director Mark Waring who is behind animated films Corpse Bride by Tim Burton and Isle of Dogs by Wes Anderson.

According to the agency, to create this film with stunning effect, all animated characters were sculpted, moulded and handmade along with handcrafted models and detailed sets built from scratch. The film’s primary message reflects the bank’s beliefs that the world is a better place when we exchange what we have, but also reinforces its’ commitment to driving global trade, even in these uncertain times.

Emma Sheller, global head of brand and marketing, Standard Chartered said “This animated tale sends a great message that without trade, there are so many wonderful things we would all miss out on. It is an authentic way of delivering the impact of what Standard Chartered has been doing for more than 160 years to enable trade across the globe.”

Andy Grant, TBWA\Singapore ECD added, “Amazing things are created when we come together. We wanted to portray the advantage of global trade with a human story that delivers a powerful message, in an inspiring and uplifting way.”