Starbucks to open first store in Laos next year

Starbucks has added Laos to its Asian portfolio as the brand will open the first store in the Southeast Asian country by next summer.



The first Starbucks store in Laos will be opened in the capital city of Vientiane, making the country the 17th market in Asia. Operated by by Coffee Concepts (Laos) - part of Maxim’s Caterers - the new store builds on the longstanding partnership between Maxim’s Caterers and Starbucks across the region, while the licensing agreement leverages Maxim’s Caterers' industry expertise and deep understanding of the Starbucks brand, mission and values to deliver the unparalleled Starbucks experience to customers in Laos.



“We’re excited to bring the Starbucks experience to Laos, which has a rich history of coffee production and thriving coffee culture,” said Michael Conway, executive vice president of Starbucks International Licensed Stores.



Currently, Starbucks is operating more than 10,000 stores and has more than 149,000 employees across its markets in Asia, including China and Japan. Through its licensed partner Coffee Concepts, a subsidiary of Maxim’s Caterers, Starbucks operates more than 800 stores across Hong Kong and Macau, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore and Thailand.



“We are pleased to introduce the Starbucks brand into Laos, which further builds on our 20 year relationship with Starbucks to grow the coffee industry across Asia. We look forward to continuing to deliver the unique Starbucks experience to customers in the market to earn the trust and respect known by customers around the world," said Michael Wu, chairman and managing director of Maxim’s Caterers.

Related articles

Starbucks rolls out plant-based menu across APAC

Starbucks launches first signing store in Japan

Alibaba introduces "Starbucks Now" feature on four apps