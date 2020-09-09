StarHub names new VP for brand and marcomms

StarHub has appointed Eva-Lotta Göthe (pictured) as its vice president, brand and marketing communications. In her new role, Göthe leads the brand and marketing communications team. She is also responsible for developing and implementing brand, marketing communications, social media, and media strategies to help customers identify with and connect to the StarHub brand better.
In a statement to Marketing, Cassie Fong, assistant vice president of corporate communications at StarHub, said Göthe brings 20 years of brand and marketing experience across multiple industries including telco, insurance, computer hardware, investment banking, availability services, and logistics. She was most recently with Telia Company, a telco operating in the Nordics and Baltics, where she helmed the role of group head of brand and employer brand strategy for four and a half years. According to her LinkedIn page, Göthe, in her previous role, developed and implemented brand and employer branding strategies, strategic and tactical marketing plans, PR strategies, messaging platforms and communications platforms. She also worked with customer insight and created propositions, managed procurement of communication agencies and international studies of target groups.
Göthe said she likes how the telco industry works hard to improve people’s everyday lives, whether they are consumers or business customers. "I am happy to join StarHub, and what impresses me most about StarHub is the people, who are highly engaged and showed deep understanding of the importance of the brand. Operating in Singapore, one of world’s top business hubs, StarHub being known locally for its can-do attitude and customer-centric approach while contributing to a more sustainable future is refreshing," she said, adding: "At this major inflection point brought about by the infinite possibilities of 5G, I could not be more excited about this journey of change I am undertaking with my team, to build a brand that our customers trust and deserve.”
Earlier in July, StarHub announced the retirement of its CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos from 31 October 2020, and that a global executive search for a new CEO is underway. In the meantime, the StarHub Board said it will establish an interim Board Executive Committee to provide close support to the management leadership team during the CEO search, and oversee the smooth transition for the new CEO. Kaliaropoulos will serve as a co-opted member on StarHub’s Board ExCo until the new CEO is hired.
Related Articles:
Does StarHub have enough positive CX capital to ride through the recent disruptions?
StarHub donates SG$200k marketing budget for 20th anniversary to home-based learning
StarHub runs ads to celebrate screen time with Netflix
Does StarHub have enough positive CX capital to ride through the recent disruptions?
StarHub donates SG$200k marketing budget for 20th anniversary to home-based learning
StarHub runs ads to celebrate screen time with Netflix