StarHub searches for new CEO as Peter Kaliaropoulos steps down

StarHub has announced the retirement of CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos from 31 October 2020, and a global executive search for a new CEO is currently underway. The StarHub Board will establish an interim Board Executive Committee (Board ExCo) to provide close support to the management leadership team during the CEO search and oversee the smooth transition for the new CEO. Kaliaropoulos will serve as a co-opted member on StarHub’s Board ExCo until the new CEO is hired.

Kaliaropoulos, 61, first joined StarHub in 1999 as senior vice president of commercial operations. He then left to helm several C-level roles in New Zealand, Australia and the Middle East. He returned to join StarHub in July 2018 as CEO, and initiated a sweeping strategic transformation program to accelerate StarHub’s digital evolution, improve customers’ experience, optimise efficiencies, redefine and ignite a cultural transformation for staff, and identify growth opportunities.

“I am extremely fortunate to have been a member of the StarHub team twice in my career. Our strategic transformation is well underway but not complete. Unforeseen serious health related matters of a close family member have necessitated my urgent return to Sydney, to be closer to my family during this critical period. Following almost 40 years in the industry across multiple countries, it is also the right moment in my career to step down from full-time executive roles,” Kaliaropoulos said.

StarHub chairman, Terry Clontz stated, “Two years ago when Peter joined StarHub as its CEO, he wasted no time in putting StarHub on a transformative path to enhance StarHub’s competitive position and seek new areas of profitable growth. Among the many initiatives led by Kaliaropoulos, StarHub recently invested in Malaysia based Strateq (digital services), secured a 5G licence via a partnership, delivered stellar customer satisfaction and net promoter score results for mobile and TV, and accelerated the IT and Digital transformation through a partnership with PCCW Solutions.”

“More importantly, Kaliaropoulos built a formidable executive leadership team which is a cohesive, united group of seasoned professionals with the right passion and focus to continue our transformation journey to improve both, our customers’ and employees’ experiences with our brand during these challenging times. On behalf of the StarHub Board, I would like to express our gratitude towards Peter for his many invaluable contributions in both the strategic and business sustainability aspects of the Group in the last 2 years, and we wish him well for his retirement,” concluded Clontz.

Two years ago, under Kaliaropoulos’ leadership, StarHub underwent a massive organisation review and structure where 300 members of the staff were laid off.In a statement to Marketing, StarHub said that “an agile and lean organisation to drive the execution of the business strategy is an important initiative”. According to The Business Times, this could also include headcount cuts.

StarHub appointed Kaliaropoulos as CEO, taking over from Tan Tong Hai who stepped down in May the same year. Kaliaropoulos also made several appearances in the telco’s marketing efforts, featuring in the video titled “Operation Delivery”. In the spot, Kaliaropoulos is seen on his way to surprise one of the StarHub’s loyal customers with an iPhone XS Max.