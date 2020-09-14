STB and Klook launch SG$2 million domestic marketing partnership

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Klook have teamed up to launch a SG$2 million domestic marketing partnership to drive the rediscovery of Singapore’s tourism and lifestyle offerings, under the SingapoRediscovers campaign. Both organisations share a common goal to encourage locals to explore and experience a different side of Singapore through a seven-month partnership, which starts in September. The partnership has three focus areas: curated promotions for products and experiences, content development, and digital marketing to boost spend. Under the partnership, businesses – ranging from hotels and attractions to tour operators and dining establishments – will be encouraged to develop new products and experiences.

The aim is to inspire locals and encourage them to explore precincts such as Orchard Road, Chinatown, Civic District and Katong-Joo Chiat. These new products and refreshed experiences would also be curated into bespoke bundles with attractive offers to appeal to different interest groups such as Foodies, Outdoor Enthusiasts, Value Seekers and Weekend Warriors – locals who like to keep their weekends fresh and exciting.

Lynette Pang, assistant chief executive (Marketing Group), Singapore Tourism Board, said: “Through SingapoRediscovers, we encourage locals to explore Singapore, experience our vibrant tourism and lifestyle offerings, and support home-grown businesses. Klook shares the same aim. We look forward to leveraging their digital marketing capabilities and extensive network of partners to amplify our efforts, as well as encouraging their users to support curated local experiences, quality promotions and content in the coming months.”

Marcus Yong, vice president marketing, APAC, Klook said: “Klook is excited to partner with STB and to be part of SingapoRediscovers. Our mission has always been to empower consumers to experience the best of a destination and through this partnership, we hope to bring back a sense of joy and adventure as locals explore their own backyard. Being uniquely placed as Singapore’s leading experiences platform with more than 600 local activities, we hope to help businesses build collective demand and reignite the industry.”

To encourage further exploration around Singapore, STB and Klook will collaborate to create authentic stories through Klook’s pool of key content partners and opinion leaders. From video reviews to livestreams, the intent is to cast a spotlight on hidden gems and value-for-money promotions, as well as to raise the profile of various home-grown businesses around Singapore. Both parties will also co-invest in digital marketing initiatives, such as search engine marketing, display and social media advertising. This is to enhance the reach and searchability of the various promotions and offerings under this campaign, and to encourage locals to keep on rediscovering the many things to see and do in Singapore.

The partnership announcement with Klook comes shortly after STB announced its partnership with Mastercard to join its City Possible programme, which will see both parties collaborate on addressing challenges faced by Singapore’s tourism industry via joint marketing, joint technology development and the generation of insights and identification of trends. Though the partnership, a range of solutions and initiatives will be explored to help businesses in the sector transform, pivot to new audiences, and prepare for the gradual return of international visitors.

STB and Mastercard will identify opportunities to work together on joint marketing and advertising campaigns that will drive visitorship to Singapore’s tourism offerings, as Singapore prepares for the gradual return of international visitors. Both parties will also share data insights and collaborate in using the insights for business planning in the tourism industry. For example, information spending patterns and trends could help the tourism industry better plan the launch timings of promotions and campaigns.

Earlier this month, it was also announced that Singapore will be allowing exhibitions and conferences of up to 250 participants to resume. Beginning 1 October, organisers can apply to pilot such Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) events. STB and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will review all MICE event proposals, and event organisers may proceed only upon obtaining MTI’s approval. Pilot events taking place under this arrangement include the Singapore International Energy Week in October.

Organisers who apply to pilot events with up to 250 attendees must demonstrate their ability to implement Safe Management Measures to meet a set of health and safety outcomes. The decision to accept applications to pilot MICE events of up to 250 attendees comes on the back of STB’s Safe Business Events Framework for business events of up to 50 attendees, which was first announced in July 2020. STB operationalised the framework with two pilots – the first concluded successfully in August 2020, while plans for the second pilot, which will take place in late September 2020, are underway.

(Photo courtesy: 123rf)