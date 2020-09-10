STB and Mastercard tackle tourism challenges via joint marketing efforts

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has partnered with Mastercard to join its City Possible programme, which will see both parties collaborate on addressing challenges faced by Singapore’s tourism industry via joint marketing, joint technology development and the generation of insights and identification of trends. Though the partnership, a range of solutions and initiatives will be explored to help businesses in the sector transform, pivot to new audiences, and prepare for the gradual return of international visitors.

STB and Mastercard will identify opportunities to work together on joint marketing and advertising campaigns that will drive visitorship to Singapore’s tourism offerings, as Singapore prepares for the gradual return of international visitors. Both parties will also share data insights and collaborate in using the insights for business planning in the tourism industry. For example, information spending patterns and trends could help the tourism industry better plan the launch timings of promotions and campaigns.

Under the aspect of joint technology development, STB and Mastercard will partner to research and develop ways to enhance STB’s Visit Singapore Pass (VSP) to offer more contactless ticketing and payments for tourism offerings in Singapore. This is in a bid to provide a more seamless journey for all consumers in Singapore, tourists and locals.

According to Mastercard, its City Possible programme would provide strong support for the joint technology development, by dedicating talent and expertise from its Singapore-based Labs team to work on the project. Additionally, STB can also leverage on City Possible’s global network of knowledge and expertise on urban solutions to further innovate in the project.

Mastercard’s City Possible programme was designed with the vision to #MakeTechWorkForPeople by aligning key stakeholders to address challenging issues faced by city planners. The programme connects its members to holistic urban solutions and provides access to knowledge and expertise from a global community of urban leaders, businesses, NGOs and academics. Some of the programme’s partners include Amadeus, AT&T and Lyft. Marketing has reached out to Mastercard for additional information on the partnership.

STB’s chief executive Keith Tan said the partnership places Singapore and STB on the path to becoming a global lab for solutions and pilots, creating travel experiences that are safe, yet personalised to the needs of its visitors.

“The partnership is also in line with our efforts to transform and build new capabilities for our tourism industry. As we chart a new path forward for the tourism sector, it is crucial to develop and implement solutions that can meet evolving consumer needs,” Tan said.

Ari Sarker, co-president, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, said the Mastercard Impact Studies show that more people are adopting digital technologies, especially for payments and eCommerce, to stay safe and continue everyday living with peace of mind.

“STB has always been on the cutting edge of technological innovation, helping Singapore to maintain its leading position among the top five most popular cities in the world for international travellers. Mastercard looks forward to working closely with STB, to reimagine Singapore’s travel sector,” Sarker added.

