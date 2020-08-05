STB and Prima Taste cook up a Singapore food story

The Singapore Tourism Board and instant food flavouring company Prima Taste are partnering up to encourage the rediscovery of local delicacies such as chicken rice, laksa, prawn noodles and satay by celebrating the "Singapore Food Story". The two have also created a video to pay tribute to all essential workers through the video.

In the two-minute video, STB and Prima Taste show how food takes the centre stage in the lives of locals during the COVID-19 pandemic, catalysing connections and offering comfort, bringing out the Singapore spirit in challenging times.

The video comes on the back of Prima Taste’s gift bag distribution initiative in June, where the home-grown brand showed their appreciation for more than 11,000 healthcare and essential workers. Under the initiative, Prima Taste prepared and gifted nearly SG$300,000 worth of its Laksa LaMian, Plain LaMian, Ready Meals and Authentic Asia Cooking Sauces products – comforting local dishes in fuss-free and easy-to-cook packages.

The partnership comes soon after STB, along with Sentosa Development Corporation and Enterprise Singapore, rolled out the SingapoRediscovers campaign, setting aside SG$45 million for its supporting marketing initiatives. This is to drive local demand, supports local lifestyle and tourism business and encourages Singaporeans and residents to explore different sides of Singapore.

The campaign will ramp up progressively over the next few months, with more experiences and content to be announced over the next few months. Businesses are also encouraged to come on board and collaborate for a steady pipeline of promotions and products to attract consumers. It aims to help Singaporeans rediscover local secrets, family time and culture and heritage.

