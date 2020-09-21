STB looks to breathe life into the tourism industry through dance expression

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has released a new film that is supported by National Art Council (NAC) titled "Dance to a New Beat". Created and produced by creative agency TBWA\Singapore, the film features dancers from the Singapore Dance Theatre (SDT) performing across prominent landmarks in Singapore, to music by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO). The collaboration aims to share messages of inspiration, hope and solidarity across borders. It bolsters awareness of "Destination Singapore" set against a myriad of arts and cultural offerings, accessible to both domestic and international audiences amidst the current global conditions.

The film also complements the recently-launched SingapoRediscovers domestic campaign, and looks to support the local lifestyle and tourism industry. Additionally, the campaign is a call-to-action to encourage both Singaporeans and residents to rediscover, reimagine and reconnect with the different sides of Singapore. The film has been released on the social channels (Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube) of STB, NAC, SDT, SSO, and Visit Singapore.

In a statement to Marketing, TBWA\Singapore said the film aims to inspire audiences in both Singapore and globally to rediscover and reimagine Singapore, while sharing the message of solidarity across borders. STB has produced a global and local version of the film respectively.

“The concept and inspiration for the film is based on the anticipation of new beginnings as we step out, embrace fresh perspectives and dance to a new beat amidst current global conditions,” the spokesperson said. She added that the film carries an uplifting and positive tone expressed through dance and music. It also spotlights two of Singapore’s well-known torch-bearers in the arts and cultural scene: SDT performing the dance, and SSO contributing the music.

The film’s choreography is said to be inspired by some of Singapore’s architectural and botanical spaces. The different dance sequences tell a story of hope and of Singapore emerging stronger. For example, the sequence at Gardens by the Bay showcases the opening of a flower petal, symbolising new life, while the iconic Southern Ridges represents a crossing between the past and a new future.

Meanwhile, the music performed by the SSO helped to bring the visual spectacle to life and to mark Singapore’s re-emergence from the challenges it has been facing. According to the spokesperson, there is also synergy in pairing the dance medium against the backdrop of recognisable landmarks in Singapore, exemplifying the narrative of “dancing to a new beat”.

“We hope this film inspires people to venture outside and rediscover all the magic that awaits,” Andy Grant, TBWA\Singapore’s executive creative director said.

Roslee Yusof, who directed the film, added: “Working with both world-class talent and having the opportunity and faith of STB and TBWA\ gave me the courage to achieve my vision. The challenge and goal were to ensure that the SSO and SDT shined in this film. It’s one of those journeys I will always remember vividly.”

STB has been ramping up its marketing efforts to boost domestic dollars recently. Just this month, it has tied up with various companies such as Mastercard, VISA, and Klook to tackle tourism challenges, as well as to encourage Singaporeans to visit local attractions. While it has teamed up to launch a SG$2 million domestic marketing partnership to drive the rediscovery of Singapore’s tourism and lifestyle offerings, STB will also be launching joint research and analytics with VISA and Mastercard to gain insights into travellers.

