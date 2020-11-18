STB partners Trip.com next to brand SG as 'destination of choice' as markets start to open

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has entered a three-year partnership with Trip.com Group, to jointly market Singapore as the destination of choice for travellers, and enhance visitors’ experience in Singapore.

The partnership will cover multiple areas of collaboration, from marketing and data analytics, to product and industry development. It will also leverage Trip.com’s global network, as well as its ability to draw insights on travellers' behaviour and needs from its large user base.

STB and Trip.com will embark on a series of joint marketing campaigns in several markets designed to attract visitors to the city-state. The campaigns will focus on markets such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand. These will be rolled out in phases based on the respective market’s readiness to travel and prevailing travel policies. STB and Trip.com will curate and deliver inspirational and engaging content via various media channels to showcase the Singapore destination story and to position Singapore as a safe and compelling destination of choice for travellers from the target markets.

Additionally, the two companies will customise and promote a range of travel products, itineraries and experiences tailored to different types of travellers, including independent travellers and leisure groups from STB’s key target segments, as well as corporate and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) visitors. STB and Trip.com will also exchange insights on key traveller segments and regional travel trends with industry stakeholders in Singapore and key markets. This aims to equip them with useful insights that can help them reach out to consumers more effectively and to enhance the visitor experience in Singapore.

Keith Tan, chief executive of STB, said: “As Singapore gradually and safely re-opens our borders, this partnership will help drive the recovery of Singapore’s tourism sector as consumers look to travel in this new COVID-19 environment. We look forward to safely welcoming visitors back to Singapore, to enjoy our great food, unique culture, beautiful parks, and fun experiences.”

In addition to the partnership, Trip.com also announced that it has set up its international headquarters in Singapore. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Trip.com’s headquarters will focus on marketing, sales, as well as research and development.

Ang Chin Tah, vice president and head of digital industry Singapore, EDB said it will be partnering with Trip.com to create growth and job opportunities in the travel and tech sector for companies and Singaporeans. “Trip.com’s collaboration with STB and decision to locate their international headquarters here demonstrate continued confidence in Singapore’s stability, access to talent, and vibrant ecosystem of partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, James Liang, co-founder and chairman of Trip.com Group, said Singapore has always been one of the most sought-after destinations by global travellers. “Within hours of the official announcement on the easing of travel restrictions on Mainland China, searches by our app users for flights and hotels relating to Singapore jumped 379%,” Liang added.

This is not STB and Trip.com’s first partnership. Last year in September, the two companies also partnered in aims to market Singapore as a tourism destination and boost the tourist experience in Singapore. Both STB and Trip.com looked to leverage advantages in users, technology and data, explore product research and development and brand marketing, and ultimately promote the development of tourism in Singapore.

The partnership is also STB’s latest partnership with brands to boost the tourism sector in Singapore. Earlier in October, STB entered a two-year partnership with another travel platform Expedia. The partnership aims to stimulate the local tourism industry by supporting home-grown businesses and strengthen Singapore’s position as a destination of choice when international travel resumes.

From now until April 2021, STB and Expedia will team up to support the on-going SingapoRediscovers campaign. Residents in Singapore will be offered domestic holiday bundles, attractive staycation packages, attractions and tours that cater to a variety of interests and budgets.

Separately in September this year, STB partnered Mastercard and Visa to gain insights in its travel sector. Its partnership with Mastercard looks to address challenges faced by Singapore’s tourism industry via joint marketing, joint technology development and the generation of insights and identification of trends. Meanwhile, its three-year partnership with Visa focuses on two strategic areas to revive the local tourism industry - marketing partnerships and joint research and analytics.

