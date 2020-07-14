STB promotes SEA travel with specially created #TravelThrowback IG effect

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has unveiled #TravelThrowback which a community effort aimed at uniting passionate travellers to promote the beauty of SEA. The initiative invites Instagram travellers across SEA to share their favourite travel throwbacks from their photo library by using specially created “TravelThrowback” Instagram effect available on STB’s official Instagram page.

Aimed at sparking interest in SEA and encourage travellers to prioritise Southeast Asia as a region to explore once international travel resumes fully, this Instagram effect allows users to share their memories across destinations in Southeast Asia and tag their friends and family to challenge them to do the same.

The 10 destinations in Southeast Asia included in #TravelThrowback Instagram Effects are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Additionally, according to STB’s press statement, the tourism board will work with various local partners in each SEA country to welcome other national tourism organisations, tourism providers and travel stakeholders to be a part of this effort to inspire wanderlust for Southeast Asia.

John Conceicao, executive director, SEA, of the Singapore Tourism Board said the tourism sector had been hit the hardest in SEA and that travelers were more likely to make short-haul trips within SEA rather than plan long-haul holidays. He further added that the #TravelThrowback initiative could showcase the beauty of the region and inspire travellers to explore the hidden spots within Southeast Asia.

“We know that social media can strongly influence travel decisions, especially for the early careers. Among millennial travellers, Instagram can greatly influence the travel destination. Through #TravelThrowback, we want to rally travellers and brands with a passion for SEA’s rich culture and heritage to share their best memories, stories and experiences, as a visual treat of what SEA has to offer."

Separately, STB has been actively promoting tourist destinations with SEA, as well as activities to participate in from across the world. In June, it launched a remake of the song Singapore Town, performed by local singer-songwriter Charlie Lim, alongside a light-hearted music video. The video was seen featuring about 60 Singaporeans from all walks of life, including local artistes and personalities such as cook, TV host and food writer Sarah Huang Benjamin; sneaker designer Mark Ong; and Teochew opera artist Tan Wei Tian. Additionally, it also partnered up with nightclub Zouk Singapore to organise a series of virtual parties around the world named “Zouk Phuturescapes”, with aims to promote Singapore's offerings across the world.

Related articles:

STB showcases tourist attractions in remake of classic 'Singapore Town' song

STB and Zouk spice up virtual party collabs with interactive AR filters

STB entertains netizens with new edutainment series featuring SG personalities