STB rolls out B2B event risk management framework for up to 50 attendees

Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has developed a risk management framework for B2B events of up to 50 attendees, based on strict safe management measures. STB will trial this framework with two pilot events before gradually scaling up to other events and event organisers thereafter.

Under STB's safe business event risk management framework, event organisers must achieve five key outcomes:

Infection control measures for every stage of an event attendee's journey, pre to post-event;

Limits on crowd density;

Limits on close contacts between individuals;

Ensuring a safe and clean environment; and

Preparing for emergencies relating to COVID-19.

Created in consultation with the industry and aligned with international best practices, the framework stemmed from reflections and lessons learnt over the past few months, when businesses in Singapore's MICE sector conceptualised and reimagined what a safe event could look like.

Additionally, hybrid formats comprising a mix of face-to-face and virtual interactions are likely to be the norm for business events in the near future. To prepare for the transition, the framework will be applied to two potential hybrid events - the 2020 IEEE International Conference on Computational Electromagnetics and the Asia Pacific MedTech Virtual Forum 2020. Each event will feature a maximum of 50 onsite attendees, in addition to approximately 1,000 attendees participating virtually across both events.

According to STB, the two events were selected as pilots because their organisers have actively engaged event venues and STB to examine the safe management measures required for a safe event.

Meanwhile to offer further guidance for Singapore's MICE businesses, STB and Enterprise Singapore have partnered with the Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS) to create an industry resilience roadmap (IRR). IRR is a public-private partnership focused on three strategic objectives - establishing best-in-class standards for new event safety measures, creating agile business models with a focus on digital capabilities, and developping pathways for professional development in the post COVID-19 world. The IRR will serve as the roadmap to guide Singapore's event organisers as they plan for the safe resumption of other B2B events in Singapore.

STB's chief executive Keith Tan said Singapore's business events sector has shown much resilience during this difficult period, and STB is grateful for the sector's innovativeness and adaptability.

"While COVID-19 has severely disrupted the industry, I am confident that Singapore will lead the way in reimagining what a safe and high-quality business event could look like. Together with our industry, we want to set Singapore apart as the world’s leading destination for safe, trusted and innovative business events," Tan added.

President of SACEOS, Aloysius Arlando, said it is taking a whole-of-industry approach to establishing safe operating standards and resilient businesses. "Together with STB and the industry, we have marshalled our collective wisdom and strength to formulate the IRR and ensure Singapore can continue to be competitive," he added.

Related articles:

STB urges hotels not to resume marketing staycation packages for now

STB promotes SEA travel with specially created #TravelThrowback IG effect

STB showcases tourist attractions in remake of classic 'Singapore Town' song

STB reappoints Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies for South Korea PR duties