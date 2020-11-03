STB ropes in entertainers for next wave of SingapoRediscovers campaign

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched the next wave of the SingapoRediscovers campaign today, encouraging locals to explore precincts and support home-grown businesses through bundled promotions, personalised itineraries and online content.

With the year-end holidays around the corner, STB presents 10 key precincts as Singapoliday destinations. Each precinct will offer a mini-holiday destination, with rich history, character and culture, as well as a suite of experiences. Hotels, attractions, tour operators as well as retail and dining establishments have come together to offer bundled promotions for each precinct.

To encourage locals to go on a Singapoliday and explore their favourite precincts, STB will roll out a new video series called “S.P.I.E.S. (Secret Places in Exciting Singapore)”. Featuring a different precinct in each of its ten episodes, the series shines the spotlight on lesser-known fun facts and discoveries for each precinct. Each episode will be hosted by a Singapore celebrity and shown on STB’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The first episode will feature actor Tosh Zhang visiting Little India to uncover its secrets, such as a vintage garment shop and a hotel filled with artworks and sculptures. Upcoming hosts include Siti Khalijah Zainal, Fakkah Fuzz, Rishi Budhrani and Judee Tan. More content will be released in the coming months to encourage locals to visit the various precincts. This includes a video series titled “How to not waste your annual leave”, hosted by Chua Enlai and Michelle Chia.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said: “We would like to thank locals for supporting our local businesses and rediscovering our city over the past few months. As the holiday season draws near, we hope they can take a Singapoliday too. There is so much to explore and do in our vibrant precincts. Each has a unique story to tell, and homegrown businesses that need our support. We are also heartened by the response from our industry partners, who have come up with innovative products and partnerships to appeal to locals.”

Since the launch of SingapoRediscovers in July, over 100 businesses – from hotels, attractions and tour operators to retail and food and beverage establishments – have offered more than 600 promotions, inclusive of the Singapoliday bundled promotions. The SingapoRediscovers campaign will also be extended from March 2021 to June 2021.

The SingapoRediscovers campaign was launched in July where STB, Sentosa Development Corporation and Enterprise Singapore set aside SG$45 million for its supporting marketing initiatives. This was the largest campaign introduced in Singapore to drive local demand, supports local lifestyle and tourism business and encourages Singaporeans and residents to explore different sides of Singapore. According to STB marketing chief, Lynette Pang, the campaign targets two main types of consumers - the urban explorers who are out frequently and those who enjoy travelling overseas. STB's chief executive Keith Tan added that in 2018 Singaporeans spent SG$34 billion on travel alone, and with this new campaign, STB hopes to have a fraction of that spend here in Singapore since the future of overseas travel remains uncertain. Most recently it also appointed VMLY&R to assist in accelerating the transformation of Singapore’s tourism sector, with a roadmap to guide the industry on best practices in customer experience and adoption of digital products. The win comes following a pitch and the agency will now support the development and execution of digital transformation strategy roadmaps with key tourism enterprises as part of ThreeHouse, a new co-innovation space where tourism businesses can collaborate, workshop and test new ideas and solutions, with guidance from STB and other industry experts.

(Photo courtesy: 123RF)

