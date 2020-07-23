Subaru drives 3-year branded content deal with TIME, hunts for content marketer

Automotive brand Subaru Asia has established a three-year branded content partnership with TIME magazine titled "Safety in 100 Ways". The partnership aims to showcase the crucial role safety plays in automotive technology and its increasing importance when selecting a new car. It will feature interactive content experiences to tell human-interest stories, and looks to help readers understand how best to ensure passenger safety.

According to a press release, this is the first content partnership for TIME with an automotive brand across Asia. Safety in 100 Ways includes short videos and stories of crash survivors, narrating the experience from the moments just before impact to what it felt like to walk away, and what the 100 days following the accident looked like for survivors. Each story will showcase the Subaru safety features that made their survival possible, touching on life-saving technology we often overlook until we need it most. The first 33 safety stories will be published from July 2020 and will run through to June 2021.

According to Glenn Tan, deputy chairman and managing director, Tan Chong International, the partnership is inspired by TIME's list of most influential people titled "TIME 100". Tan added that TIME is a natural partner as the brand is built on trust and integrity and aligns with Subaru, which prides itself in its quality engineering, reliability and innovation. "Safety is the foundation of everything we do at Subaru and Safety in 100 Ways will highlight the 100 ways that Subaru is constantly innovating to make safety the most important part of the car buying and car driving experience for our customers, their families, and everyone on the road," Tan added.

Keith A. Grossman, president at TIME, said: “Subaru’s expertise in safety technology coupled with TIME’s ability to share human stories makes for a powerful partnership to bring to life the importance of safety in our everyday lives.”

Meanwhile, Tan Chong International, the parent company of Subaru Asia, is also on the lookout for a manager or senior manager of content who will be heading its content creation team. In a LinkedIn post seen by Marketing, the appointed individual will be tasked to ideate, create and manage content for Subaru Asia, Tan Chong International and its subsidiaries, which includes Subaru Asia.

The appointed individual will be reporting to Debra Soon, head, group corporate management, Tan Chong International who told Marketing that the objective of the role is to build the reputation of Tan Chong International and its subsidiary brands through lifestyle content associated with music, fashion, food and pets. As part of the job scope, the individual will also be responsible for handling all contracts, commissioning, production, distribution and content promotions for TV productions such as Cesar Recruit Asia, Asian Superstar, and From Street to Kitchen. The job also covers creating content with Subaru influencers to promote the brand.

Additionally, there will be internal content responsibilities such as ideating and producing content for internal consumption for corporate communications, training, staff engagement and after-sales. This also includes managing production schedules and ensuring engaging and effective video content is produced. The appointed individual will be based in Singapore and will oversee content creation for all nine markets across Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

