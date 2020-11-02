Tammy Teo steps down as COURTS' marketing and strategy lead

Tammy Teo has left her role at COURTS Singapore as director of marketing and strategy planning after eight years with the company. In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Teo (pictured) said she is taking some time out to focus on other priorities. She added that she is confident that COURTS will continue to innovate and lead the retail scene.

"I am honoured to be a part of many COURTS’ milestones through the years, pioneering Megastore concept, opening its IOT store in Funan, setting up Indo business, lPO, change of ownership and many more. What COURTS does and continues to do well in is giving talent opportunities to work across departments so they continue to be challenged. In my tenure, I have worked across communications, strategy planning. investor relations and most recently marketing," Teo said.

In a LinkedIn post, Teo also said the past eight years have been "nothing short of amazing", and she has so many wonderful memories because of the people that she will always hold dear to her heart. This includes leaders that have inspired her to push herself and showed her what true leadership is about, as well as colleagues that go beyond the call of duty and work together to get things done. "Simply because this is the way we are used to," she added.

Most importantly, Teo said her talented team has succeeded in amazing her with its never-say-die attitude and touched her heart with the support it has given her.

Teo returned to COURTS in 2013 as regional head of communications, investor relations and strategy planning, a newly created senior leadership role reporting to the group CEO. She was later promoted to her current role in 2019. While leading marketing and strategy, Teo oversaw the day-to-day operations of a 12 member marketing team which comprises campaign, digital, partnership, communications and an in-house studio. She also led functional transformation as part of a company-wide transformation to position COURTS as an omni-channel retailer, according to her LinkedIn.

She first joined COURTS in 2006 as communications manager and worked there for more than two years. During that period, she was responsible for setting up and successfully integrating the function in-house. Teo was promoted to head of communications a year later, her LinkedIn said.

Meanwhile, Teo also worked at Sony Mobile Communications for more than four years, last helming the role of marketing activation lead, Southeast Asia and Oceania. She also has experience on the agency side, having worked at Huntington Communications and Michael De Krester Consultants.

The consumer electronics and furniture retailer was recently fined SG$9,000 by Singapore's Personal Data Protection Commission for exposing some of its members’ data and allowing unauthorised access into members' Homeclub accounts. The incident saw 76,844 of its members affected, of which 128 members accessed a link in the eDM sent to them, from 31 August 2019 to 1 September 2019. This led to unauthorised access to members’ account exposing their personal details such as name, email address, mobile number, date of birth, address, password, and transactional information.

Regarding the incident, a spokesperson from COURTS told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it had "acted swiftly" to contain the data breach within 16 hours with "minimum risk" for its customers. The spokesperson also added that it had "proactively reported" the incident to the Personal Data Protection Commission and cooperated fully during its investigation.

COURTS also witnessed the departure of its marketing and merchandise director for Singapore, Jasmine Seow, in February this year. She left to take on the role of partner at branding agency Adwright, bringing along her marketing and operational experiences and consumer insights to the team. Last year, the company witnessed a leadership change when former group CEO Terry O'Connor transitioned into an executive advisor role following the completion of COURTS' acquisition by Japanese retailer Nojima Corporation. Hiroshi Nojima was named O'Connor's replacement shortly after.

Join us this 8-11 December as we address the new realities for PR and crisis communicators, explore how brands are dealing with the impact of COVID-19 , and discuss areas of priority for communications. It's an event you would not want to miss out. Register now!

Enjoyed what you have read? Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates in Southeast Asia's marketing and advertising space!

Related articles:

COURTS slapped with SG$9,000 fine for data breach

COURTS' Jasmine Seow exits after 10 years to join Adwright

Former COURTS CEO Terry O’ Connor takes the reigns at Matahari Department Store

COURTS Asia reshuffles leadership, names Dominic Wong country CEO of MY

Former COURTS CEO Terry O'Connor: 'Good marketers are by nature restless'

COURTS Asia appoints Hiroshi Nojima as group CEO