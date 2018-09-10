Temasek partners Infosys in digital transformation push

Temasek Holdings and Infosys have partnered to form a joint venture, which will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, Trusted Source. Infosys will acquire a 60% stake in the joint venture and Temasek will hold 40%.

Infosys' VP Shveta Arora has been named CEO of the joint venture, which will see more than 200 employees and contractors from Trusted Source being part of it on establishment. This is in addition to Infosys staff who will join over time. Employees of the joint venture will have access to Infosys’ education and training capabilities.

Headquartered in Singapore, the joint venture will support Temasek’s digital transformation journey, managing a complex cloud migration program that will enable Temasek to host its applications on a cloud platform. Through the joint venture, Infosys will also gain "significant capacity" in terms of workforce, as it focuses on strengthening its footprint in Southeast Asia, the press statement said.

Meanwhile, Trusted Source will provide Temasek and its other clients in the region solutions and technologies across cloud, data and analytics, cybersecurity, digital experiences and AI and automation, among others.

Mohit Joshi, president, Infosys, said the joint venture will accelerate its efforts in the region, enhancing its existing presence as it helps clients navigate the next journey in their business transformation. "This development is a key element of our continued efforts to invest and have a presence in the regions in which we operate," he said.

Temasek's CTO Jon Allaway said the partnership will also help unlock new capabilities and technology platforms that help Temasek, as the organisation continues its growth as a Singapore-headquartered investor, with a global presence.

Most recently, Temasek's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Leone Investments, inked an agreement with StarHub to form a joint venture company. Known as Branded Ensign InfoSecurity, the new entity will merge StarHub's Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, its subsidiary Accel Systems & Technologies (ASTL) and Temasek-owned Quann, to form one of the largest cyber security companies in Asia, the press statement read.

ASTL is a cyber security systems integrator specialising in the provision of security solutions, consulting and managed security services. Quann is a regional cyber security services provider with an extensive Asian footprint.

The newly formed Ensign team will have a talent pool of approximately 500 analysts, consultants and researchers. They will be based out of Ensign’s corporate headquarters in Singapore, where enhanced security operations centres are also located.

Harnessing their capabilities to deliver end-to-end cyber security solutions to organisations in Singapore and overseas markets, Ensign will become the only Singapore-based pure play cyber security company with end-to-end capabilities comprising professional services, systems integration and managed security services. Its telco-centric and network-based security monitoring capabilities will also be critical to providing enhanced security for enterprises and critical infrastructure.

Ensign will initially support government and enterprise customers and aims to generate revenues in excess of SG$100 million annually in cyber security solutions, systems integration and managed services.

StarHub's CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos said Ensign is a natural progression in creating scale and depth of expertise to address the multitude of cyber security risks facing Government and Enterprise clients in Singapore and overseas.

“StarHub will provide unrivalled support to ensure that Ensign swiftly optimises operations, accelerates its growth and advances its expertise to become the cyber security company of reference across Asia," he added.

