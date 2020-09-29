The Philippines ranks as the 4th top market by Tweet volume

Over the past 10 years, Twitter and K-Pop have grown side by side to become a true dream team. Today, #KPopTwitter is one of the largest global conversations on the platform. Despite the global COVID outbreak, the love for K-Pop remains strong with over 6.1 billion K-Pop related Tweets in the past 12 months worldwide. With over 300 K-Pop Topics (by artist names) that can be followed on Twitter, fans around the world can easily see the best Tweets and join the global conversation about their favorites. To celebrate 10 years of #KPopTwitter success, Twitter has partnered with K-Pop Radar to release K-Pop data across 20 markets and show how the global K-Pop community passionately share their love and connect with their favorite artists.

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-Pop Partnerships at Twitter said, “All we can say is thank you -- it’s been a pleasure to watch and participate in the growth of K-Pop over the past 10 years. When K-Pop artists want to reach a global audience, they go on Twitter to connect with their passionate fans who want to be the first to see and talk about what’s happening. These fans -- many who are young and based all over the world -- are flocking to Twitter to join these fun #KPopTwitter conversations to feel connected to a global fan community.”

Twitter has also organized an exclusive “Decade of #KPopTwitter” global live party in Twitter’s Blueroom, bringing together several of the K-Pop pioneers (Sunmi, Wonder Girls), global top stars (Kihyun and Hyungwon, MONSTA X), and fast-rising artists (Bang Chan, Stray Kids) in a fun talk-show format to discuss the past 10 years of K-Pop and Twitter. K-Pop fans can submit questions using the #AskKPopTwitter hashtag and join the live stream at @TwitterLive or @TwitterKorea starting at 11 AM PHT on September 22, 2020.

Twitter continues to be the go-to source among fans for all things about K-Pop. This is especially true as legends PSY, Super Junior, Big Bang, and Girls Generation; today’s superstars BTS, EXO, GOT7, and BLACKPINK; and next-generation talents Stray Kids, ATEEZ, TXT, and IZONE are on Twitter. K-Pop fans use Twitter to get the latest updates from the artists they love; connect with other stans anytime and anywhere in real-time, and express their appreciation for the ‘Hallyu (Korean Wave)’ culture that has taken the world by storm.

#KPopTwitter is truly a global community as the top 20 markets with the most K-Pop-related conversations (from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) cover every region in the world today. In particular, the Philippines ranked as the 5th top market by unique voices on Twitter and the 4th top market by Tweet volume.

While BTS is the most mentioned K-Pop artist in every market (except for Thailand where GOT7 topped the leaderboard), the rest of the top 10 most-mentioned K-Pop artists varied by market, showing the diversity of the K-Pop fandom on Twitter around the world (from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020):

YeonJeong added, “Even during this COVID-19 pandemic when K-Pop concerts, global tours, and fan appreciation events have been canceled, we haven’t seen any drop in #KPopTwitter conversations. K-Pop stans want to stay connected with each other and have their voices heard on Twitter, whether they are cheering for their favorite artist’s new song or participating in movements like #BlackLivesMatter. We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years of K-Pop and Twitter bring to the world.”