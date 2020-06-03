TikTok names head of communications for SEA markets

ByteDance has appointed Cheryl Long as its head of communications for its TikTok's operations in Southeast Asia. According to her LinkedIn post, Long joins ByteDance after being with travel company TripAdvisor for three years and seven months. Marketing has reached out to TikTok for additional information regarding her new role.

Long (pictured) was previously senior communications manager at TripAdvisor, where she was responsible for the company's communication efforts in key APAC markets, and reinforcing TripAdvisor’s position as the world’s largest travel guidance site. Prior to that, Long helmed the role of vice president, group strategic communications and customer advocacy at UOB, where she managed communications efforts for the bank’s consumer banking and small business banking units in SEA. She was also previously director, corporate relations for Asia Pacific, Central Europe, Middle East & Africa with VISA. Long started her journey as a PR consultant with Hill and Knowlton, and subsequently took on the role of corporate communications manager at ESPN STAR Sports.

Last month, ByteDance appointed Kevin Mayer as its chief operating officer, who will also serve as chief executive officer of TikTok. Mayer's appointment is effective 1 June 2020, and he will report to Yiming Zhang, ByteDance's founder and CEO. Bringing with him over 25 years experience, Mayer was most recently Disney's chairman of direct-to-consumer & international.

In his dual role with ByteDance and TikTok, Mayer will lead music, gaming, Indian social networking service Helo, emerging businesses, and lead TikTok as it continues to build its global community of creators, users, and brands. He will also be charged with driving the global development of ByteDance, as well as overseeing corporate functions including corporate development, sales, marketing, public affairs, security, moderation, and legal.

