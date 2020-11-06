TikTok partners influencer marketing firm indaHash to provide more insights for advertisers

TikTok has entered into a global partnership with influencer marketing platform indaHash. The partnership will see indaHash offering agencies and clients opportunities to collaborate with TikTok creators from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, as well as globally. It will also enable indaHash to have direct access to TikTok's resources and knowledge base.

Brands and advertisers will also have opportunities to run integrated advertising campaigns, and have specialised workshops. Additionally, the partnership will see a tighter integration between content creators and platforms, and allow opportunities for creators to commercialise the platform. IndaHash will also be able to provide insights into new offerings and trends on the TikTok platform.

Founded in 2016, indaHash currently has offices in countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Dubai, London and South Africa. According to its official website, it has presence in 90 markets around the world and works with over 500 brands. Some of the brands it has worked with include KFC, Mastercard, Oreo, P&G, Sephora, and Unilever. The platform also works with agencies such as MediaCom, Mindshare, Starcom, OMD, Havas Media, VMLY&R, and Dentsu, according to its CEO's LinkedIn page.

According to indaHash, the level of audience data from TikTok creators which indaHash has access to now gives advertisers the ability to understand the audience composition of TikTok creators. It added that this data is invaluable when coming up with an influencer marketing strategy.

Coupled with this partnership with TikTok, indaHash is also a Facebook marketing partner, which allows it to provide advertisers with first-party influencer and audience data. The company added that the partnership with TikTok further strengthens its position as one of the "premier influencer marketing platforms in the world".

Ashwin Chandoesing, vice president APAC and China at indaHash, said the collaboration gives the company access to internal resources, which in turn provides it will deeper knowledge and best practices when it comes to TikTok platform. Chandoesing added that the platform has seen an increase in demand for TikTok campaigns, and looks forward to help clients achieve more successful campaigns world wide.

“We have conducted campaigns on TikTok in the past for brands such as McDonald's and Toppen, whereby we provided strategy, ideation and execution and with this partnership we can take it to the next level," he said.

Last week, TikTok also tied up with Shopify to enable Shopify's merchants to expand their social commerce presence. With the TikTok channel for Shopify, merchants can leverage on TikTok’s global scale to reach new audiences. The TikTok channel will allow merchants to create and connect their TikTok For business account and deploy in-feed shoppable video ads directly within Shopify.

Separately in September, TikTok's owner, ByteDance is reportedly priming Singapore as the main foothold for Asia as part of its global expansion, reported Bloomberg. ByteDance seeks to spend "several billion dollars and add hundreds of jobs" over the next three years in Singapore, the report said, adding that the company is looking to potentially unveil a data centre in the city state too. This came shortly after US president Donald Trump contemplated banning the app in the country in July over data privacy concerns.

