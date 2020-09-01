Tinder appoints MediaDonuts as marketing and ad sales partner for Indonesia

Match Group, parent company of dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid, and Match.com, has appointed ad tech company MediaDonuts as its marketing and ad sales partner for Southeast Asia and India.

In a statement to Marketing Interactive, a spokesperson said MediaDonuts will focus on connecting advertisers to the audience of Tinder. The spokesperson added that this is a long-term partnership, in line with other partners of MediaDonuts such as Twitter, GrabAds, and Spotify. The other Southeast Asian markets covered in this appointment are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

According to a press release, Indonesia is a top APAC market for Match Group, with large user bases in major metropolitan areas such as Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung and Medan. The Group's dating apps are also said to be a clear favourite with Gen Z and Millennials.

Pieter-Jan de Kroon, managing partner of MediaDonuts, said it is excited to market Match Group’s products to advertisers in Indonesia. "For Indonesia particularly, the unique audience of young, urbane, cosmopolitan users who could be reached through this vehicle would be extraordinary. Advertisers across categories such as telecom, mobile phones, technology, automotive, food, beverages, apparel and countless others, now have a sticky medium to connect with their prospects through," de Kroon added.

MediaDonuts launched its operations in Indonesia earlier in May, as part of its expansion across the APAC region. The company helps brands connect with Gen Z and Millennial audiences through exclusive partnerships with media platforms such as Twitter, Spotify, TikTok, Webtoon, Activision Blizzard, and many more. In addition to its media representation business, MediaDonuts also aims to offer digital performance solutions using its technology stack that the company has been building over the last 10 years. The Jakarta office is led by Devinder Sharma, who moved from his previous role as head of business development for India at MediaDonuts.

