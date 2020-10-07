Uber expands MediaCom's remit globally

Uber has appointed MediaCom to manage media duties globally. The agency, which currently holds the account in the US and Australia, will expand its remit into every operational market for Uber across Asia, North America, Latin America, and EMEA. Effective 1 January 2021, MediaCom will oversee all digital and offline brand media in active markets. The account will be led by Ilana Nolte, MediaCom US chief transformation officer, and Latha Sundaram, group business lead, executive director at MediaCom US.

“Today requires a different approach to brand building and innovation, which is why we have consolidated our global media needs with MediaCom. The work they’ve done for Uber during perhaps one of the most disruptive times in our industry, has given us the confidence that our partnership will continue to thrive globally,” said Travis Freeman, global head of Media at Uber.

Nick Lawson, global CEO, MediaCom added: “As one of the leaders of the new age of advertisers and one of the most cutting-edge brands around, we are proud to be part of Uber’s amazing global journey. To be appointed as their consolidated global agency of record is testament to the incredible work we see day-in-day-out across the business.”

Christian Juhl, GroupM’s Global CEO, said: “This appointment is fantastic news and the consolidation speaks volumes about the innovative ideas MediaCom and GroupM bring to the table every day. We’re excited to scale those ideas within a global framework and look forward to working in partnership with Uber to continue their growth and develop more impactful work globally.”

Separately in July, Uber scrapped its plan to relocate its Asia headquarters from Singapore to Hong Kong, as the Hong Kong government did not offer "the level of certainty" that it needs. Uber said in a previous statement that APAC headquarters to Hong Kong from Singapore if it saw progress on ride-sharing regulations. However, although Uber has seen strong public support, the Hong Kong government has not offered the level of certainty that it needs. As such, Uber has decided to keep Singapore as its regional hub for the medium term.

Related articles:

Uber passengers can report minor issues on the road through new discreet feature

Uber celebrates six years in Hong Kong with some interesting statistics

Uber scraps plan to move Asian HQ to Hong Kong

MediaCom names Archana Ram SG MD as Vivian Yeung mulls new role

Duracell powers up global media strategy with MediaCom

MediaCom sees global leadership change as Stephen Allan steps down

Photo courtesy: 123RF