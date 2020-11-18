UNIQLO and Klook create customised pack to push Singapoliday to locals

UNIQLO has partnered up with travel platform Klook to launch a new campaign encouraging Singaporeans to go on a Singapoliday this year end. Titled “Explore a Life Unordinary”, the campaign showcases Klook’s list of unique local experiences and UNIQLO’s LifeWear products. The partnership hopes to inspire Singaporeans to explore all the wonderful adventures that our own country has to offer with ease and style.

From 20 November to 3 December 2020, UNIQLO will be giving away a 3-in-1 Singapoliday Pack, which consists of Klook voucher, UNIQLO’s resistance band, and a pack of three white AIRism masks. The pack will be distributed online and across 24 physical UNIQLO stores islandwide, with a minimum spend of SG$100.

To further encourage Singaporeans to take a holiday, UNIQLO and Klook have also curated holiday itineraries that can be accessed through a QR code found on the Klook vouchers provided in its Singapoliday Pack. These itineraries feature off-the-beaten track activities such as Singapore’s Disappearing Trades tour, Dragon Kiln pottery making, an edible farm tour, and a Vespa sidecar heritage tour.

UNIQLO has also created an ad to amplify the campaign. In the almost one and half minute long video, UNIQLO encouraged consumers to go beyond their usual activities with the curate Klook activities. For example, instead of just getting a drink, consumers can visit a brewery. Instead of just eating their greens, consumers can learn where they come from. The people featured in the ad are also UNIQLO's staff who were - of course - wearing pieces of clothing from UNIQLO. Additionally, UNIQLO created a dedicated campaign page which not only features the campaign, but also the product name and price of the pieces of clothing worn by its staff in the ad.

Sarah Wan, SEA marketing director, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, Klook, said: “Cross-border travel may be on pause at the moment but Singaporeans can still enjoy an end-of-year Singapoliday and support the thousands of local tourism businesses on our platform in comfort and style.”

Joyce Tan, marketing director of UNIQLO Singapore, added that it is “heartened” to partner with Klook and showcase what Singapore has to offer, while shedding light on unique homegrown businesses that need support. “With UNIQLO’s LifeWear, we are committed to providing simple, high-quality, everyday essentials for Singaporeans’ every need as they plan a Singapoliday to remember,” she said.

This is not UNIQLO's first attempt to promote its LifeWear products this year. Earlier in September, it partnered with foodpanda in efforts to promote its AIRism masks. UNIQLO distributed 13,000 AIRism masks to the foodpanda rider fleet, and featured their testimonials on its social media channels. UNIQLO also did a separate shoot with famous waving foodpanda rider, Abdul Rahman, to further promote the benefits of its AIRism masks.

Tan told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE then that the aim of the partnership was to tell the LifeWear story from the perspective of those living in Singapore. This entailed showing how its products are designed specifically to help better people’s lives. "For example, our breathable AIRism technology provides comfort on a hot day, while our Comfort Smart Wear range provides convenience through its wrinkle-resistant technology. In the case of Rahman, he shared how the AIRism mask has helped him as a foodpanda rider," Tan said.

Separately, Klook has also tied up with Singapore Tourism Board to launch a SG$2 million domestic marketing partnership to drive the rediscovery of Singapore’s tourism and lifestyle offerings. As part of the SingapoRediscovers campaign, the partnership consists of three focus areas: curated promotions for products and experiences, content development, and digital marketing to boost spend. The aim is to inspire locals and encourage them to explore precincts such as Orchard Road, Chinatown, Civic District and Katong-Joo Chiat.

