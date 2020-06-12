Veteran theatre actor Adrian Pang fronts Singlife's latest video series

Homegrown fintech company Singlife has launched a digital video series “Stepping up for Singapore” to celebrate the efforts of individuals in essential services. Partnering with renowned theatre artist and actor Adrian Pang of Pangdemonium, the digital video series will feature local frontline heroes.

Aimed at inspiring others to also step up for their communities as the country stands together as #SGUnited, each video will be fronted by Pang speaking over Zoom with a food delivery rider, a managing agent at an isolation facility, a volunteer at a homeless shelter, and a supermarket stock replenisher. The conversations include uncovering positive stories and first-hand accounts of these everyday heroes, and their motivations to go above and beyond for Singapore.

The video series was pitched as a one-off project to Pang. The first spot was posted yesterday and will roll out sequentially. However, the company is not looking to promote the series, but rather share for Singaporeans and Singaporean companies to embrace the idea of stepping up.

Singlife’s group chief executive officer Walter de Oude said in such times, every financial institution has tough calls to make but that it is important to look beyond the company and at the bigger picture. “In our case, we saw the collective effort of Singapore, particularly our everyday heroes, selflessly protecting and supporting their communities. As one of the newest homegrown insurers here, Singapore is who we are and we want to do what we can to recognise the essential workers that are stepping up for Singapore,” he added.

Meanwhile, Amsyar Ramlee, a show captain and performer at Resorts World Sentosa now volunteering his time on the frontlines as a managing agent at the Singapore Expo isolation facility said while he was concerned about health and safety when asked to volunteer to aid COVID-19 patients, he wanted to help. “We wanted to help and make sure our migrant worker communities who have worked hard to build our homes and workplaces are well-looked after and can recover. Like many others on the frontlines, we are encouraged by the collective effort of many others who are also stepping-up and standing together for communities, no matter how challenging the time,” he added.

Earlier this year in March, before the circuit breaker period, Singlife rolled out a commercial starring brand ambassador Henry Golding. The video commercial was filmed and produced in Singapore’s Central Business District, as part of a brand campaign conceptualised and led in-house, with the support of 72andSunny for script writing and Applebox for production. The homegrown fintech company first brought onboard Golding as a brand ambassador in December 2019, and said the star’s personal story embodies the values of the brand, "where dreams, ambitions and desire to make a mark on the world are just as important than the wealth one generates".