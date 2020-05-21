Volkswagen accelerates digital initiatives in SG market as part of revamp

Volkswagen Singapore has rolled out customer-centric digital initiatives as part of its brand revamp, which focuses more on the customers’ experience and user-friendly interfaces rather than on its cars and products. Taking a customer-first digital approach, the automotive brand's new digital initiatives include a virtual "showroom", live chat and video streaming, where customers can expect interactive and personalised experiences with the Volkswagen brand. With these initiatives, Volkswagen Singapore aims to produce timely informative content, accessibility, convenience and more seamless transactions for its consumers.

The new initiatives see consumers being able to request for a virtual tour of the car with an online sales representative, as well as book a test drive of their choice online to be delivered to their preferred location through "#VWToGo Test Drive". Volkswagen Singapore will also expand its presence in the eCommerce marketplace with partners such as Lazada, Carousell and Shopify to further bridge the gap between online and offline.

Car buyers will be able to browse the full range of Volkswagen cars and chat with sales representatives whether it’s in the showroom, via Volkswagen Singapore's website virtual store, Instagram page, or at e-shopping sites. Through an expanded presence in the digital sphere, Volkswagen Singapore said it hopes to get closer to customers and help them discover its cars in a more personal way.

Ricky Tay, managing director, Volkswagen Group Singapore, said: “Our partnership with eCommerce platforms is an important extension to our omnichannel, digital-led strategy. It is a key step in redefining the car shopping experience and in providing multiple touchpoints to our customers so that they can enjoy the ease and convenience of shopping on-the-go that they have come to expect.“ Marketing has reached out for additional information on its marketing strategies.

Aside from the digital initiatives, Volkswagen Singapore will also be launching a newly renovated showroom. The automotive brand also said that the discovery aspect is especially important for car buyers, and hence it will continue to build on its digital ecosystem to offer a more seamless brand experience for buyers and owners from initial research to test-drive, and to purchase. Tay said the company wants to build a closer relationship with customers where it provides transparent and authentic experiences based on consumers' needs and priorities.

"Volkswagen has been in the process of a digital transformation and now is the perfect opportune to make that offline to online transition as we tap on the digital ecosystem to stay even more connected with our customers," he added.

These digital initiatives are launched in line with Volkswagen's new direction and vision- which was revealed last year- aims to make customers’ everyday lives easier and more enjoyable, according to the automotive brand. The new face of Volkswagen is "human, open, transparent and inviting", which Volkswagen Singapore looks to reflect with its new digital initiatives and showroom which is said to be "lively, bold, modern, and colourful". Volkswagen previously unveiled a new brand logo last August, as part of its latest motto – “New Volkswagen”. The new logo was reduced to a design that is flat and two-dimensional, allowing a more flexible use while also being recognisable in digital media. The new logo sports colours black and white as opposed to the shades of blue and silver in the former logo.

