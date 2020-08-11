Wavemaker Vietnam names Uyen Phan managing director

Wavemaker Vietnam has appointed client partner Uyen Phan to the role of MD. Phan (pictured) will focus further developing the agency, as well as working closely with the Wavemaker teams to continue delivering and expanding services in media, content and technology to a wide variety of strong international and local brands.

Having spent six years in Wavemaker, and a cumulative total of nearly 20 years of industry experience, she has worked on clients such as AB Inbev, HSBC, Singapore Airlines, Unicharm, Colgate, L’Oreal, SC Johnson, Huawei, Hitachi, Honda, Zott. Her agency experience includes Dentsu Alpha and PHD Vietnam.

“Wavemaker is an agency that believes in listening to clients’ needs and delivering practical solutions. I am looking forward to working alongside the high-performance teams to deliver growth for the clients and agency,” Phan said.

Rose Huskey, Wavemaker’s Southeast Asia CEO, said: “Phan is no stranger to the WPP and GroupM networks and we are excited to have her leading the Vietnam market. Coupled with her immense experience in the media industry as well as the bonds she has fostered with teams and clients alike, I am confident that she will bring sustained growth for the agency.”

Neil Hardwick, CEO of GroupM Vietnam, added that Phan has delivered great leadership on the key clients and knows Wavemaker and GroupM well. "She understands the products and unique deliveries that set us apart and which our client’s value. It is also important that we provide our great talent with a clear path to developing their potential," he added.

