Wildlife Reserves Singapore on the hunt for a PR agency

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) is on the lookout for a PR agency. In a tender document seen by Marketing, the appointed agency will be tasked with driving a combined communications plans for both WRS and Mandai Park Development (MPD) that will build and strength the organisation's reputation, as well as generate excitement for its Mandai Rejuvenation Project. The appointment will be for two years, with the option to extend for another two years.

The appointed agency will be tasked to carry out PR strategy and programme planning, which includes developing an overarching PR strategy for every calendar year, harmonising story calendar between the Mandai Rejuvenation Project and its existing wildlife parks, and ideation of launch campaigns for park openings. Additionally, the agency will need to provide support for stakeholder communications, advisory on best PR practices, and ongoing strategic counsel and development of overall organisation key messages, where necessary.

As part of its job scope, the agency will also need to execute PR plans and story ideas to garner earned media impressions in Singapore. This ranges from messaging, developing content and materials, liaison with media, programme and logistics. It will also have to organise, plan, execute and/or attend media engagements in the form of media announcements, events, providing proactive story pitches to target media, and managing of media queries.

Furthermore, the agency will be tasked to identify and execute agreements with local key influencers in Singapore to spread awareness of Mandai across social media channels. The agency will also have to work with other agency partners including, but not limited to, creative agency, to develop strategies, plans, execute elements of marketing campaigns for the new features under the Mandai project. Upon appointment, the PR agency will have to carry out an estimated amount of 24 media announcements and/or story pitches a year for WRS and MPD.

The appointed agency will also have to carry out media management and monitoring, and the job scope includes responding to media and/or influencer enquiries, as well as building and maintain a database of consumer, travel, news media in the local market and facilitate periodic media engagements to cultivate relationships with key media. The agency will have to carry out one media lunch and minimally four media one-on-one engagement sessions a year, according to the tender document.

Aside from that, the agency will also have to carry out daily media monitoring report, post-announcement or campaign coverage reports after each media announcement or story pitch, and highlight media trends and propose ways to leverage them to create positive media coverage.

