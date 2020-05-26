Shutterstock Webinar

WINK+ enables use of rewards points from home during circuit breaker

WINK+ has launched "WINK+ From Home", which rewards users for daily usage of its WINK+ app during the Circuit Breaker period. This campaign comes as WINK+ looks to introduce a way for its users to earn points from home since they are unable to go out to scan the QR codes to win points. 

Running until 1 June, the campaign enables users to earn WINK+ points daily by reading a series of in-app health and lifestyle tips, and then redeeming their points via the WINK+ GO feature. Users can also stand a chance to win WINK+ bonus points in a Facebook giveaway when they share creative ways on how they are spending their time at home during this period. 

The campaign aims to engage its WINK+ users, as well as showcase the WINK+ app as a way to connect advertisers to users. According to a press release, the campaign presents the opportunity for advertisers to connect with WINK+ users to communicate their message and drive traffic to their online platforms during this period. Marketing has reached out for additional information.

wink mechanics

WINK+ is a loyalty app developed by The X Collective (XCO), a subsidiary of SMRT Experience, which manages a network of out-of-home media and digital screens in Singapore. Launched in 2016, it is SMRT's engagement platform to reward users with points for active engagements within the WINK+ ecosystem. Through the app, users can earn points through activities (such as travel on SMRT train network, scan WINK+ QR codes or engage in WINKactivities) and redeem WINKs that can be used for direct cash discounts at participating merchants' outlets.

