YouTrip lends a voice to local arts creatives through #CraftWithLove marketplace

Multi-currency mobile wallet YouTrip has launched a #CraftWithLove initiative, which aims to raise awareness and garner support for the many in the creative community who have lost gigs and job opportunities through cancellations due to COVID-19. These include artists, photographers, musicians, and many others in the arts scene.

At its core, #CraftWithLove is a dedicated platform set up for Singapore creatives to showcase their creations. Doubling up as a creative marketplace, the public will also be able to browse and purchase an item or a service directly from the creatives and the payment will be made directly to the featured creatives as well.

YouTrip has amassed over 100 sign-ups from local creatives to be part of #CraftWithLove. Some of the featured creatives include Andre Frois, one half of local rap duo Yung Parents, Nicholas Ong, a contemporary artist who specialises in the use of mixed mediums in his art installations, as well as CR Tan, a professional food stylist and photographer. YouTrip said the support from its community of users since its inception in August 2018 had been championed by creatives of various disciplines, travel content creators, music producers, illustrators to craft artists, sharing their inspirations from around the world with YouTrip. Hence, YouTrip looks to ensure these creatives’ craft can survive through the crisis. According to the startup, the #CraftWithLove initiative will introduce more aspects dedicated to supporting creatives in the coming months.

Caecilia Chu, co-founder and CEO of YouTrip, said many local creatives are the company’s best advocates, showing ardent support of YouTrip through their content. “Now more than ever, they are at the top of our minds and #CraftWithLove is our way of going the extra mile to support them during this crisis. Through our strengths in marketing and the support of our very own YouTrip community, it's definitely a heartening and proud moment for us to rally Singaporeans to support our local creatives when they need it the most," she added.

Similarly, local telecommunications company MyRepublic recently launched a “LIVE by MyRepublic” initiative to support young emerging artists who have been affected by event cancellations and closure of venues due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to MyRepublic, beyond minimising risks in physical interactions with consumers, the telco saw an opportunity to help alleviate the economic impact on artists and musicians in the gig economy while supporting the emotional needs of customers who are confined at home. Bringing artists and viewers together through a shared, intimate virtual performance is one way the telco planned to do so.

