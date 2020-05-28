ZALORA and The Trade Desk tie-up to offer brands ad measurement tool

ZALORA has tied up with adtech platform The Trade Desk on attribution integration across Asia. The attribution integration will allow participating brands selling on ZALORA the opportunity to measure conversions and sales value generated from advertising campaigns delivered via The Trade Desk.

Under the partnership, ZALORA has the ability to log attribution for any consumer who views or clicks on an ad before purchasing the brand on ZALORA. This means that eligible brands may be able to optimise their campaigns running on The Trade Desk while they are in progress. The integration gives eligible brands the opportunity to understand users’ paths to purchase on ZALORA and attribute their online sales with ads that run through The Trade Desk. Participating brands will be able to access this measurement solution through their The Trade Desk account.

ZALORA Group's CMO Jo Bjordal said the partnership opens plenty of possibilities for the company and its brand partners. According to him, it will enable ZALORA to empower brands with data to optimise campaigns and reach more relevant customers.

"This also translates to ZALORA shoppers getting an improved product discovery experience as they go through the catalog. Data is the most important resource and tool for eCommerce and advertising, and we are delighted to have this demand-side platform partnership with The Trade Desk.” he said.

Mitch Waters, The Trade Desk's SVP, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, said given both parties' shared focus on measurement, ZALORA is "the perfect platform" to demonstrate the integration of eCommerce and data-driven advertising through conversions and sales value.

The company recently promoted Bjordal to CMO, replacing Elias Pour who took on the role of CMO in 2018. Bjordal now leads a team of over 100 people, overseeing the full marketing operations of ZALORA Group. He has been with the fashion retailer since 2015. He had previously led ZALORA Indonesia’s marketing and commercial teams, before taking up the regional role as ZALORA’s director of growth in 2019.

Prior to joining ZALORA, Bjordal was a management consultant, strategy and operations at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he advised clients on large strategic transformation projects within retail, logistics and FMCG. He was also responsible for developing a series of production simulation and activity-based costing models to improve client profitability and productivity.

Meanwhile last month, it rolled out a data-solutions service, TRENDER, to enable brands to have access to valuable data analytics, such as consumer insights, geo segmentation, buying behaviour, design intelligence, assortment and pricing insights. Under the service, TRENDER is releasing a COVID-19 Sales Dashboard to help brands understand the shift in the retail trends during the COVID-19 period. The insights aims to help analyse the shift from mobile to desktop and helping track the change in customer’s demand and shopping behaviour pre and post COVID-19, such as increase in sales in nightwear and activewear categories.