ZALORA Group names Jo Bjordal as new CMO

Online fashion retailer ZALORA has appointed Jo Bjordal as its new chief marketing officer. He will be replacing Elias Pour who took on the role of CMO in 2018.

As the new CMO, Bjordal (pictured) will be tasked to lead a team of over 100 people, overseeing the full marketing operations of ZALORA Group. He has been with the fashion retailer since 2015. He had previously led ZALORA Indonesia’s marketing and commercial teams, before taking up the regional role as ZALORA’s director of growth in 2019.

According to ZALORA, under his watch, the company’s growth marketing team achieved significant results and milestones last year resulting in strong performance on growth.

Prior to joining ZALORA, Bjordal was a management consultant, strategy and operations at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC Norway) where he advised clients on large strategic transformation projects within retail, logistics and FMCG. He was also responsible for developing a series of production simulation and activity-based costing models to improve client profitability and productivity.

Gunjan Soni, CEO of ZALORA Group, said Bjordal has a deep understanding and experience of the business, the industry, and the markets in which the company operates.

“He is a strong, dynamic and values-driven leader with a great track record of delivering consistent results. His appointment is a testament of the strong pool of talent in ZALORA and together with the entire marketing team, ZALORA will continue to wow fashion shoppers in Southeast Asia,” she added.

In a previous interview with Marketing, ZALORA’s group director brand communications Christopher Daguimol also pointed out the importance of a data-driven approach. According to him, having a data-driven approach can help brands to be on top of its consumers' trends and successfully anticipate the next ones. "Brands should be driving and acting on consumer insights and supplementing cultural understanding with data-backed consumer behaviour, in order to launch successful marketing campaigns that wow consumers," Daguimol said.

Most recently, ZALORA Group's marketing director Kiriat Argenio left her role after more than six years with the company. Argenio was based in Kuala Lumpur and reported to Bjordal. According to ZALORA, Argenio successfully built a strong marketing team in Malaysia, and co-led some of its biggest initiatives in the country including ZALORAYA, the company's Hari Raya collection.

